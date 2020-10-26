The beta of the full Tesla autopilot begins to reach some users

Elon Musk has been announcing for some time that the full driving of all his vehicles is about to fall. At first, he stated that it would be available by the end of last year, although the delays and the pandemic have taken him until today, at which point it seems that it is already. car owners will be able to test this function which is one of the most anticipated of the North Americans.

Of course, do not think that it is a generalized update since it is being dosed to arrive with a dropper. In the end, It is a beta version and when we talk about cars, we also talk about safety and lives at stake. One mistake, one bug, one small problem and everything could be ruined.

Users show off in networks

The fact is that there have been a few vehicle owners who have begun to flood social networks with evidence that shows how this beta of the full autonomous driving mode (FSD) works. A program to which a limited number of users belong and which, at first glance, seems to still have a lot of work to do when fine-tuning menus and configuration options.

This is absolutely incredible what is coming with the FSD BETA! @Tesla gave me the OK to post this on social media. One day soon we will be having self driving cars … so excited to be part of this movement! ❤️ This is part of the development UI and not final release..sneak peek! pic.twitter.com/vSnkw1rFKa

– Brandonee916 (@ brandonee916) October 22, 2020

It is, as in other orders of computing and technology, an “early access” to some features that are undergoing testing but thanks to these owners, it is massively tested in real driving situations. As stated in the update notes for this FSD software, “Autonomous driving is in Beta for limited early access and should be used with extra caution. You can do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you should always keep your hands on the wheel and pay special attention to the road. Don’t become complacent. ” They want to take so many precautions that even Elon Musk himself has recently declared that the launch of this FSD “will be extremely slow and cautious”, as a sign that security takes precedence over any other consideration.

This update virtually frees the driver from making decisions about traffic or route since it is the car that takes control at all times. Also, it can be read in the software update notes that “when full autonomous driving is enabled, your vehicle will change lanes off the highway, select forks to follow your route navigation system, it will navigate around other vehicles and objects and make left and right turns. “So, remember that to use it we only do it if we pay” constant attention to the road and are prepared to act immediately, especially on blind spots, intersection crossings and tight driving situations ”.

Keep in mind, however, that US law is much more lax than European law in these respects autonomous driving, so it remains to be seen that a similar program ends up arriving in our country. We will see which FSD model Tesla adopts in each case.