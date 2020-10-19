The bird that records the longest flight without stopping

Alaska: Experts have confirmed the longest flight of a bird without stopping or landing.

The bird is named Barteled Godwit, whose biological name is Limosa lapponica. One such bird recently flew from Alaska to New Zealand 12,000 kilometers away. According to the research, this bird did not stop or land anywhere and completed its journey in 11 days. This is the first time that scientists have recorded the longest flight of a bird.

It is a large and noisy bird of cinnamon color, but its ability to migrate is extraordinary. Countless such birds migrate from Alaska to New Zealand each year. But one of these special birds has broken all records and surprised even the scientists themselves.

This male bird is named 4BBRW which is the full number of its satellite tag. It was first tagged 19 Godwatts in 2019 and was first confirmed by its tag on the Firth of Thames, a river southwest of Auckland. This bird flew fast on the east wind and surpassed all other birds and set a new record.

It flew from Alaska on September 16 and before that it ate a lot of food so it could be used for travel. According to experts, it also compresses its internal organs so that it can fly lightly. Eleven days after the first flight, it landed in Auckland, New Zealand, becoming the first certified bird to cover a distance of 12,854 km.

Earlier, a female bar tailed Godwit covered a distance of 11,500 km in nine days. Ornithologists say that nature has created it for long migration and tireless flight. Their bodies have a natural system of saving food and energy.

Some experts have described Godwit’s physique and wings as jet fighters. That’s why it flies so fast. For a long time, these birds were considered a symbol of good luck in New Zealand.