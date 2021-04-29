The Black Shark 4 arrives in Spain: official price of the mobile with 120 W fast charge and 144 Hz screen

After the usual round of rumors and leaks, Black Shark announced that the official presentation of its new generation of phones for gamers It would be March 23rd. The day arrived and the successors of the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro finally saw the light.

The Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro arrived in China displaying a 120 W fast charging system and an AMOLED screen with refresh rate up to 144 Hz and touch frequency of up to 720 Hz. Now, the standard model (without last name “Pro”) lands in Europe; Let’s see in what configurations and at what price.

Price and availability of the Black Shark 4

As confirmed by the manufacturer, the reservation of the Black Shark 4 begins on April 28, although will go on sale on May 6. The first hundred who buy their phone in advance will receive a pack with the FunCase case and the FunCooler fan as a gift.

The Black Shark 4 will be available in two configurations depending on RAM and storage:

Black Shark 4 8GB / 128GB in Mirror Black or Pale Gray colors: 499 euros .

Black Shark 4 12GB / 256GB in Mirror Black color: 599 euros.

At full speed and with many hertz

The first thing that stands out about the Black Shark 4 is its 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and touch sampling frequency of up to 720 Hz. Embedded in the panel, we find the 20 MP front camera. The rear, for its part, has a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide angle and a 5 MP sensor for macro photography.

Inside, we have Snapdragon 870 processor, 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage. As an operating system, it comes with Android 11 with the personalized layer JoyUI 12.5 based on MIUI 12. And to power itself, it has a 4,500 mAh battery compatible with 120 W fast charging.

In addition, it has 5G connectivity, a fingerprint reader on the side, game buttons on the side of the phone, double stereo speaker and a layered liquid cooling system with which to reduce the temperature as much as possible.

Black Shark 4 data sheet

BLACK SHARK 4 PRO DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163.83 x 76.35 x 9.9 mm

210 g PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SCREEN 6.67 inch

AMOLED

144Hz refresh rate

HDR10 + MEMORY RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 DRUMS 4,500mAh

120W fast charge REAR CAMERA 48 MP f / 1.79

8 MP wide angle

2 MP macro FRONT CAMERA 20 MP SOFTWARE Android 11

JoyUI CONNECTIVITY 5G, 4G / LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C OTHERS Side buttons

Stereo speakers

Liquid refrigeration PRICE 8GB / 128GB: 499 euros

12GB / 256GB: 599 euros

More information | Black shark