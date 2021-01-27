Latest news

"The border between the Republic and the North will not be closed"

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
"Government has no intention of closing the border"

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced that the Government will not close the Republic-Northern border as part of a strategy to eradicate Covid-19 disease in Ireland.

Stephen Donnelly argued that while he does not want to underestimate this strategy, restrictions between Britain and the North have already been ruled out by the Stormont executive and the British Government.

Speaking on RTÉ, he said he believes that everyone on the island of Ireland is an Irish citizen and should be allowed to move around the country as they wish.

He said however that the covid-19 restrictions and regulations of this country and the UK are being looked at to co-ordinate as well as possible to address this challenge.

He also argued that the policies announced by the Government yesterday on foreign travel were crucial.

Mandatory two-week quarantine is to be introduced for people coming to Ireland from South Africa and Brazil, and for people coming from abroad who cannot prove that they have tested negative for the Covid-19 test in the previous three days.

