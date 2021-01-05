“The boss is back”: Juan Osorio returned to the Televisa forums after overcoming COVID-19

- Advertisement -

After several weeks of being isolated at his home awaiting your recovery from COVID-19 disease, the producer Juan Osorio announced through the official accounts of his production his reincorporation to command of his telenovela What happens to my family? After fighting the disease and coming out ahead, the director shared how his return was to the forums of Televisa San Ángel to continue in person with the recording of the melodrama that will air soon.

In addition to a couple of photos shared by Niurka Marcos’ ex-husband, his son Emilio Osorio, who is part of the cast of said telenovela, published a video where he looks very happy to have his father present again at the television station: “It was achieved, we are ‘Felipes’, we are going to start with everything, all year long, of course, the boss is back” said the actor in the clip which was applauded by multiple users.

In the video, the producer is seen dressed in a gray suit, blue shirt and face mask, greeting the technicians and cameramen and kissing his son without removing his protective gear: “Thank you, I am very happy, I share it with all the followers of the telenovela and everything so that we are happy. Thank you very much to all the technicians and everyone ”, said the producer.

In this way, the head of production returns to the charge to start the year on the way to recovering from the disease and doing the work of which it has been so many times proud. Although he did not give more details, it is inferred that Osorio has already tested negative for the detection, which is why he has already been able to return to his activities.

On December 20, the producer used his account Twitter to give a message to his followers after several days of silence, and that is shared a photo of himself connected to an oxygen tank and revealed that he thought about the worst scenario when he was given a positive diagnosis.

“Banda, I thought it thundered me. Take care. This cannon is ugly. I love them very much and what about my family ”, added the director in reference to his next melodrama in which Romina Marcos, Niurka’s daughter and sister of his son Emiliano Osorio, will also participate.

Already days before the producer had alarmed the public by sharing a message that was interpreted almost as a farewell: “Banda, I entrust a lot to Emilio in his presentations, you are his angel and I from this bed having a great time through the Covid, wishing it was a success, thank you. I love you very much son, as I talked to you, this must continue, “he wrote on December 11.

The director’s health care was exacerbated as Osorio is also a diabetic patient, one of the risk factors that darkens the outlook for some of those infected by COVID-19.

His colleague, producer Gerardo Quiroz, was concerned about Osorio’s health and thus expressed him on the program Come the joy in the second week of December: “Yesterday we had a video call with him, at night. Poor thing, he was with his mask, with oxygen, assisted. It was complicated but stable. Today I heard him much better, he breathed a little better and he is an exemplary person, very strong, but he is in the company of many people such as his son Emilio, his daughter Miriam and his servant, and he follows to the letter all the recommendations of the doctors. He has been very respectful and obedient to what the doctors recommended. He is very well cared for and that is very important when you have a COVID infection, see you soon and with respiratory specialists and that’s what he did. “

After uncovering the contagion of Osorio the magazine TV Notes published a shocking audio in which the producer gave instructions to his work team to continue with the recordings of the telenovela, which generated concern because he was heard with a broken voice and taking deep breaths, which suggested that he was suffering from lung problems. For his part, his ex-wife Niurka asked the public to raise a prayer for the director’s health.

