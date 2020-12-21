“The boss wants to see you”: Jo Jo Jorge Falcón admitted to having acted at private parties of organized crime groups

- Advertisement -

Comedian Jo Jo Jorge Falcón, revealed little known aspects of his career and told unsuspected details as the time that important figures of the political and artistic elite served as his audience when he began his career in singing bars and cafes of Mexico City.

And it is that the comedian achieved fame in the Capri nightclub, located at the intersection of Juárez and Balderas, one of the most elegant cabarets in Mexico, inside the legendary Hotel Regis, but according to ‘his litmus test’ was in the center night shows El patio.

“The patio was a place that impressed, a mega great place, I went out with my pure little guitar that accompanied me. (One time) I opened the Sammy Davis Junior show when he came to Mexico, a man who you learn from him because you learn from him, and they tell me ‘Did you see who is outside?’ There is Don Jacobo Zabludovsky, there is the governor of Sonora, pure people of high political and artistic level, there is Alberto Cortés, at the center table, he is with María Victoria, he is with Springs, that was my audienceIt was a great challenge, because it is not the same as facing the public you are used to when you go out and have the elite of comedians and politicians in Mexico at that time, ”Falcón told the program In their battles.

Despite operating in a nocturnal environment where the party can bring vices and wild revelries, Jorge Falcón admits that many times he was close to illegal substances, although he was able to avoid the offers with a ruse.

“I was always balanced with everyone, I was never even a drug addict, in all my life I have not put a cigarette in my mouth, you put an addictive substance into your body. The drug did reach me many times, but I was very skilled at getting away and not falling for any of that. They told me ‘look at this than the other’ and said ‘better an alcohol, if you want I’ll accompany you with an alcohol. And I told them a story like this ‘look, I got into this and almost died, maybe if I get one, it gives me a heart attack and I think we’re very comfortable, cheers’, I poured my little wines, it was a way for me I was smart about skipping harmful substances, and I have seen many colleagues who have even died, one who fell dead on the stage of a pasón, but he did sometimes put on some guarapetas ”, the comedian recalled.

Regarding the type of public that hires him for private events, Falcón assured that he has been required for parties of politicians and people involved in organized crime.

“I have had to live with politicians, because they also take me, for the same reason that they know that I am not ‘offending’, I do not mess with them, they take me to their inns, I worked in some inns of senators and deputies, and I It went well because since I don’t mess with them, I touch rather nice points in life with them ”.

“I have accidentally fallen twice in very difficult parties, I have taken them forward, I have not asked for photos with anyone, and I take care of myself more and more, not because I should not do it, It is not that I get together, but sometimes you fall into the deception ‘hey, a party for a family’, there you come and you start to see weapons up and everywhere, you say, ‘what is it about’, ‘is that He’s so-and-so, but there’s no problem ‘, you’re already there and you start’ what happened family ‘They hired us normally, with a contract and everything, you don’t know.

And it is that in his work of serving the client who hires him, Falcón had to agree to greet a capo, who behaved cordially with him and offered him protection.

“First there were three characters, the strongest of all this and when they tell me ‘the boss wants to see you’, I said here I go, I was pulled by the guy, the guard or whatever they call them, I said here I go, and he says’ He wants to see it right now ‘and he pulled me, I said’ I don’t like people pulling me ‘, he said’ I’m talking to him ‘and I went. The third time he pulled me and I’m going ‘yes of course not with great pleasure, I went and said hello and it was a guy who treated me very kindly, why do I tell you that they were drugged, he was a very strong guy, x, until there, I said ‘Thank you, what you need here is well treated and I can give you some keys so that no one bothers you and I say’ sir, very grateful, I hope that on your birthday you have many years of health, congratulations’.

“He was taller than me, with a hat, I hugged him, the other two also like that… and there were many people next to him, wearing caps, and I already returned, that was in Reynosa, over there, and I returned calmly, because with them I have had unfortunately or fortunately good situations, I finished well, they pay me and it is over. It is not my turn or anything like that, I respect what they do, which is right, which is wrong, history will judge it because sometimes you can’t judge ”, concluded the comedian.

