The brands most used as bait by cybercriminals

Microsoft is the most used by hackers and hackers as a bait to steal data or information from users through false emails using the method of «phishing». Basically this consists of impersonating the company with a fraudulent email and deceiving the victims into believing that they must update their login details. Obviously, if you provide this personal data, it falls into the hands of cybercriminals.

The use of the Microsoft trademark in theft techniques through email phishing increased 19% in the third quarter of 2020

The data is derived from a investigation conducted by the security company Check Point Research, which analyzes top 10 brands used as bait in phishing emails. According to the report, Microsoft has risen from fifth place in the ranking last year to first place this year. Only in the third quarter of 2020, the technology company, owned by Bill Gates, saw attempts to use the brand fraudulently grow by 19% around the world, to try to deceive users and make them think that the company is he had contacted them, when in fact it was an attempted electronic scam.

This increase in the use of the Microsoft brand to commit phishing crimes is attributed to the impulse of teleworking due to the pandemic. Among others, in recent months an email allegedly from Microsoft has become popular inviting users to renew their Microsoft Office 365 use credentials, which many use at home to work.

The second place in the list of this world ranking of brands used for “phishing” is for DHL, the package transport operator, which registers 9% of all attacks in the world using its name. The third place is for the Google search engine. The list is completed by PayPal, Netflix, Facebook, Apple, WhatsApp, Amazon and Instagram.

With respect to the classification by sectors, technology companies occupy the first place, followed by the banking sector and the third place is for social media brands. Users who are victims of these attacks, generally fall into the trap Because the contact is generated through a brand, often recognized or famous in different fields, whose contact seems legitimate, when in reality it is a hoax, so that users click on the link and download a malware that gives hackers access and seize your information, usurp identities or take control of your computer.

In order not to fall for these phishing scams, the main thing is not to press any links that you receive in your mailbox, no matter where it comes from. Then, you have to analyze the mail starting with the spelling of the letter, format, how the greeting begins … and the type of information it contains. For example, if you request to change passwords or similar requirements, you should know that these organizations and any other responsible and legal entity do not request credential updates by email.

Finally, keep the operating and security systems of the computer and mobile phone updated, because if they are outdated, they leave openings for hackers so that they can enter the computer.

