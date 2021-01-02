- Advertisement -

Brave, the browser that claims to be focused on privacy, now offers native support for Mac with the new M1 processor.

The Brave browser already has support for the Mac M1

This update allows a much faster performance of the browser for all those who have already purchased a Mac M1.

Likewise, lto company mentions what the latest version fixes the problems to play videos from some websites.

Our latest desktop browser update of the year (v1.18.77) features native support for Mac M1, a localization fix for Brave Rewards, and fixes for playing videos on HBO Max and IMDb.

The Navigator Brave is based on Chromium, which blocks ads and trackers by default, while also implementing its own token system that is meant to compensate creators, sometimes in a bit of a controversial way.

Being based on the Chrome engine, it should be taken into account which has been associated with high memory usage and low battery performance. The comparisons made are with the Chrome browser itself.

Brave, was founded / created by Brendan Eich after leaving Mozilla with the intention of making the Internet healthier by protecting the privacy of users while paying them to view advertising.

This browser comes to the rescue when it comes to user privacy. Brave It stands out for being Open Source by using the MPLv2 license for the browser and inheriting the GPLv3 and GPLv2 licenses from the Privacy Badger and HTTPS Everywhere extensions.

So far, this browser has done very well and a promising future is projected, since according to the latest statement made by those responsible for the browser, Brave has exceeded 20 million active users per month and 7 million active users newspapers.

Brave has partnered with many companies including Binance, Gemini, Guardian VPN, bitFlyer, NYIAX, Splinterlands, TAP Network, and Travala.com,