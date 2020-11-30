The British Government has decided that there will be no public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said earlier today that the British government’s decision on an inquiry would reveal whether or not it was fully committed to truth and reconciliation.

The British Government has decided that there will be no public inquiry into the murder of lawyer Pat Finucane.

Northern Secretary of State Brandon Lewis announced this in Westminster this afternoon after speaking to the Finucane family.

Pat Finucane’s widow and their three grandchildren have spent many years demanding that a public inquiry be set up to find out how the security forces were involved in the deaths of their husbands and fathers.

More than one examination revealed that state forces were colluding in his murder.

Today ‘s announcement is another big blow to Pat Finucane’ s family.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said earlier today that the British government’s decision on an inquiry would reveal whether or not it was fully committed to truth and reconciliation.

The British Government had no choice but to make a decision. The Supreme Court found that the murder had never been satisfactorily investigated but that it was up to the government alone to establish a public inquiry or not.

Due to the government’s delay in responding to the Supreme Court decision, Geraldine Finucane initiated a new application for judicial review against the state.

Loyalist paramilitaries of the Ulster Defense Association (UDA) killed lawyer Pat Finucane in 1989. Two gunmen burst into their home in north Belfast while the family ate their dinner.

His family has run a long campaign and initiated so many legal cases in an attempt to persuade the government in London to uphold the promise made 20 years ago that an inquiry into his death would be held.