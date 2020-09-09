The British Government ‘s duty to’ free the Irish language from political tensions’ in Stormont – report

The Council of Europe says it is disappointed that an Irish language act has not been introduced in the north and that the British Government and the Stormont Executive are violating their obligations towards the language.

The Council of Europe says the British Government should introduce an Irish language act in the north and “free the promotion of the Irish language” from political tensions “in Stormont.

The major human rights organization says it is disappointed that the Stormont Assembly has not yet agreed an Irish language act and that the “political resentment before it” is evident in the north.

However, it is claimed in a new Council report that the British Government is also failing to meet its obligations in relation to the Irish language in law, broadcasting and education.

The Council of Europe states in the new report that comprehensive legislation and strategy for the promotion of the Irish language in the North needs to be introduced as a matter of urgency.

It is said that the British Government has a duty to the policies that are sa European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages to apply.

It does not matter, it is said, that the power to confer many of these policies on Stormont as this does not apply to “the responsibility of the United Kingdom” for its language duties.

According to Tuairisc.ie ‘s analysis of the Council’ s report, the authorities have implemented in the North only six of the 48 Irish language policies set out as their obligations.

In the case of Wales, 58 of the 64 policies in the case of Welsh have been implemented.

The report states in the case of minority languages ​​in the United Kingdom, there are many flaws in the approach to the Irish language north of the border and that the European Charter is being violated in various areas.

It is stated, for example, that there is a “gap” approach to bilingual signs and the use of Irish placenames.

With regard to the Stormont Assembly, it is said that the practice of translating their own speech into English is in conflict with the Charter.

In the field of media, it is said that the five hours of Irish language programming broadcast on the BBC, both television and radio, each week is not enough. It is said that the ‘Geo-blocking’ disrupts people who want to get TG4 in certain areas and that not everyone has free access to the northern channel.

It is said that Raidió Fáilte should be made more widely available and that “at least one newspaper” should be established.

The report also notes the shortcomings, according to the Committee of Experts, in the provision made for Irish in the education system.

Among the recommendations in the report, it is stated that comprehensive legislation and strategy should be introduced for the Irish language.

It is also stated that sufficient training should be provided to ensure that there are sufficient teachers of Irish and that the provision of Irish language education at all levels should be increased.

It is recommended that the Irish language be included in the courts and that this “injustice” be eliminated.

The most important legislation and other documents should be translated into Irish and a simultaneous translation system provided in Stormont, it is said.