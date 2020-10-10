DxOMark today published its review of the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G ( € 1,069 on sale at Amazon). Samsung has removed the time-of-flight (ToF) sensor for measuring depth found in the Galaxy S20 Ultra on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and has made some changes to the telephoto camera settings. DxOMark claims that various manufacturers have offered them money to review their products “many times” The main camera has essentially the same hardware as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, with the same 1 / 1.33 ″ sensor and 108 MP resolution, with pixel binning of 3 × 3 pixels to obtain a final image of 12 MP. It’s mated to a standard 26mm equivalent wide-angle lens, which has an f / 1.8 aperture, PDAF and laser autofocus, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The Note20 Ultra 5G telephoto camera now offers 12MP resolution with a 120mm periscope lens for 5x optical zoom shots (or 4.6x if you want to be precise), compared to the 48-inch Quad-Bayer sensor. MP with a 103mm lens from the Galaxy S20 Ultra. For ultra-wide shots, Samsung has kept its 12 MP 1 / 2.55 ″ sensor and the 13mm equivalent f / 2.2 lens setting. Finally, in the video section, the Note20 Ultra 5G captures 8K video at 24 fps, 4K at up to 60 fps, FullHD at 240 fps or slow motion at 960 fps. There is also HDR10 + video image processing, stereo sound recording, as well as electronic gyro-EIS and OIS image stabilization.

With a score of 121 points, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G falls just one point behind the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which in DxOMark’s words is “slightly disappointing.” Thus, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is located in tenth position in the ranking of DxOMark mobile cameras. Overall, DxOMark claims that the Note20 Ultra 5G’s image quality is excellent. Samsung always offers nice exposure, vibrant colors, and good details on its high-end devices, and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is no exception. The main disappointment, however, is the Note20 Ultra 5G’s zoom capabilities at short and medium distances, which tarnishes an otherwise excellent performance and prevents the device from ranking higher in the DxOMark ranking. If you want to know everything about the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, we advise you to visit our in-depth analysis. Do you have the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G? What do you think of his camera? Leave your opinion in the comments.