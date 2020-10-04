The cancellation of the November festival in Derry is a symbolic blow

Covid-19 has put new restrictions in place in Derry and Strabane

It is a huge festival that brings thousands of visitors to Derry. One night, originally Halloween itself, was celebrated over thirty years ago. The festival has developed steadily since then and now lasts for a week, a gift from Mammon to the city ‘s hospitality. November is considered to be the biggest festival in Europe and five years ago an American poll found Derry to be the best Halloween city in the world.

However, this will not be the case this year, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic and the rapid spread of the Foyle disease.

The local council announced in June that this year the city would not be a normal festival but would have two night fireworks displays on the river. The Covid-19 rate was low in the area at that time. However on Thursday morning that limited event was also canceled a few hours before Stormont issued tough restrictions for the entire Derry and Strabane Council area, around 150,000 people. The new rules were not the same as the restrictions next door in County Donegal but were approaching them.

The new policies were considered relatively close to austerity, although this was denied by First Ministers. It is a strong effort to reduce the number of human contacts as it is certain that the terrible outbreak of the disease is due to social events. Congestion within homes and hotels was hindered: prohibited visiting and a ban on pubs, hotels and restaurants serving customers within their venues. Restaurants were allowed to provide meals outdoors, for collection or delivery.

Galleries, museums and other cultural venues must remain closed, libraries can provide books for collection but no one will be allowed in. Schools will remain open. People are asked not to go to work but to do their business at home if possible. Travel within and into or out of the area must be avoided unless a journey is strictly necessary. The restrictions will be exempt on a limited basis for funerals, weddings or if people are staying in hotels.

The new measures will be in place for a fortnight and will obviously be tough on people, especially young people who are being persuaded that the danger to public health is frightening. Three weeks ago Covid-19 was on 8 out of every 100,000 people in Derry / Strabane and by the middle of this week it was on 300 out of every 100,000. While some claim that the increase in the number of tests is due to an increase in the number of tests, medical and scientific experts have said that this is unfounded. In July the disease was one in 200 tested but now it is one in 20 and sometimes one in 12.

The new restrictions are another heavy blow for business people who will lose at least over £ 3 million because the November festival has been canceled. However, all stakeholders acknowledge that emergency policies were needed to try to tame the Covid-19 outbreak. However, they say many businesses in the area will not be viable without additional help from Stormont. Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy and colleagues were exploring ways to provide support. It will be urgent or most businesses have already been closed for three or four months, longer for pubs where food is not available.

The cancellation of the November festival is a symbolic blow. It’s a carnival ahead of the year, a morale boost for the public and a lucrative opportunity for north – west business people. It has only been canceled once once. It was in 1993 when gunmen from the UDA killed eight and wounded thirteen in the Green Strip a week after the Shankill bombing in which the IRA killed nine and one of their own bombers.

Scare and darkness that stays in the memory from that event. Darkness instead of fireworks that would illuminate every corner of the city. And the public feared that they were destined for a vicious circle of revenge attacks instead of the expected peace. People were careful, fearful, they stayed home to survive those nights. It took some time before relief from the violence but the people kept up their courage.

Care and courage are also needed now but it is essential that the restrictions are accepted.