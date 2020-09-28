The case of a Gaeltacht woman who disappeared without a trace is discussed 35 years ago on Crimecall tonight

Barbara Walsh’s family is appealing to the public to provide any information, large or small, about the case.

The case of Barbara Walsh, who passed away without a trace or report from his residence in Connemara 35 years ago, under discussion of Crimecall on RTÉ tonight.

Barbara Walsh, who had seven children, had not been seen since the night of a party at her residence in Carna, on 22 June 1985.

As the Gardaí begin further inquiries into Barbara Walsh’s case, her family is making another request to the public to provide any information, large or small, about the case.

In an interview on Raidió na Gaeltachta this morning, Catherine Walsh, daughter of Barbara Walsh, begged anyone with information about her mother’s case to provide that information.

Said Catherine Connolly that there were people who had the “answers” ​​that the 35 – year – old family needs and that they want to get to the bottom of their mother ‘s story in order to find peace.

“We want this to end, to have an eccentric place where you can go, it would be nice, everyone wants to go to the grave, say a prayer, talk to them.”

Catherine Connolly said there was a “slam of people” in the house the night her mother went missing and they must have had some information.

“Most of the people who have been there, they are dead but an eccentric person knows an eccentric thing,” she said.

Among those present at the party that night were two Gardaí.

Speaking of the program Wood on Raidió na Gaeltachta, Catherine Uí Chonghaile, the eldest of Barbara Walsh ‘s seven children, said that neither she nor the other children realized until a few days after the incident that her mother was gone.

“This morning we thought she had gathered at the shop in Carna. We knew Saturday afternoon that she was gone but we did not know what had happened right. We were young then. ”

She said that her mother was a woman who would swim in the sea with them in the summer and take them “on picnics” and that she would not leave the children alone.

Catherine Connolly said the family had questions about letters sent to the Garda station in Clifden and the delay in the investigation when the gardaí were first notified of Barbara Walsh’s disappearance.