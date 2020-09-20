The Cell processor used by Sony in PlayStation 3 is a small prodigy of technology that still amazes today with its power

Ken Kutaragi’s pulse did not tremble when he should take unorthodox decisions. This electronic engineer was the main responsible for the design of the first three desktop consoles of the PlayStation family, and also of PSP, Sony’s first portable console.

Although at the end of 2006 he was replaced at the head of Sony Computer Entertainment by Kaz Hirai, Kutaragi has deservedly gone down in history as the father of PlayStation consoles. But he is not remembered for just that; also for originality and the ambition of his creations.

Interestingly, his most ambitious project, and also the riskiest, was the one that compromised the comfortable position he had achieved at Sony during the commercial life of PlayStation and PlayStation 2. One of the most controversial decisions he made had a direct impact on price. PlayStation 3, which hit European stores in March 2007 at a cost of 599 euros.

Kutaragi chose to include essential PS2 chips in the original design of this console, which allowed the first PS3s to play the games of its predecessor natively.

Initial sales of the PS3 were significantly lower than expected, so Sony was quick to launch a cheaper version that, among other things, did without the PS2 hardware. Interestingly, this wasn’t the only gamble Kutaragi made when tuning up PS3. On the heart of this console, the Cell chipRivers of ink have been spilled not only because of its power; also because of how difficult it was to make the most of its potential.

These are the keys to the architecture of the Cell microprocessor

Knowing in some depth the details and peculiarities of this chip would require us to dedicate a collection of items extensive and complex. Fortunately, we don’t need to dive into it at that level to understand why it is still often described today as a processor ahead of its time.

The Cell chip was jointly developed by IBM, Sony, and Toshiba, who planned to use it not just on PlayStation 3, but also on workstations, servers, and a wide range of consumer electronics devices. These varied usage scenarios were made possible by great scalability that allowed it to be easily adapted to the needs of the devices in which it was going to be integrated.

The Cell processor has nine cores: one known as PPE (‘PowerPC Processing Element’) and eight as SPE (‘Synergistic Processing Elements’)

The Cell processor is a multi-core chip somewhat similar to the multi-core processors from Intel and AMD, but it sets itself apart from the latter on two very strong fronts. The most obvious is that it does not implement the x86 architecture, and the other reason largely explains its complexity: its cores they are not homogeneous.

The version of this microprocessor integrated into the Sony console has nine cores. One of them is known as PPE (PowerPC Processing Element), and the remaining eight as SPE (Synergistic Processing Elements). IBM engineers were largely responsible for the design of the PPE, which is essentially the architecture of a general-purpose processor.

Its function is to execute the processes that usually run on the CPU of our computers, and it is backed by a level 1 cache memory with a capacity of 64 Kbytes and a level 2 cache of 512 Kbytes. Also, implements SMT technology (Simultaneous MultiThreading), allowing you to simultaneously process two threads of execution (threads).

The RISC architecture of the PPE was somewhat simpler than that of the x86 CPUs of its time, but it had a significant advantage in its favor: it could work, like the other critical functional blocks of the Cell chip, at 3.2 GHz, an unusually high clock frequency at the time it was designed.

The purpose of the SPE was to put in the hands of programmers the resources they needed to solve the physics and artificial intelligence of games in the most efficient way possible.

Interestingly, most of the surface of the Cell chip is occupied by the other eight SPE cores which I mentioned a few lines above. Each of these cores is also a general purpose processor, but they are simpler than PPE and have a more limited range. They work, like the PPE, at 3.2 GHz, and each of them has associated a local memory with a capacity of 256 Kbytes.

Another interesting feature of these eight cores is that each of them incorporates seven execution units and can carry out both integer and floating point operations. However, each SPE can handle as much two instructions per clock cycle, which already at that time placed these cores a step behind in this area of ​​general purpose processors from Intel and AMD.

The Cell processor SPE cores were designed to be simple and efficient with the intention that they could be used by programmers to solve highly parallelizable tasks. In fact, although the PS3 CPU is supported by the RSX graphics processor (Reality Synthesizer) designed for Sony by NVIDIA from a GeForce 7800 GTX GPU, the SPE units could handle much of the workload imposed by the graphics generation on their own.

However, its primary function within the Cell processor was not that; was to put in the hands of the programmers the resources they needed to solve in the most efficient way possible physics and artificial intelligence of the games. However, in practice getting the most out of them was very difficult due to the difficulty of programming.

During the design of the Cell microprocessor, Microsoft contacted IBM to ask the latter company to design the CPU for its next console, Xbox 360, and IBM agreed. The Xenon processor in the Xbox 360 appears to have benefited from some of the innovations that IBM, Sony, and Toshiba introduced to the Cell chip. This is at least what David Shippy, the IBM engineer responsible for the design of the core of this CPU, defends in ‘The race for a new game machine’, an exciting book in which he explains from within how IBM designed in parallel the CPU of PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

A real nightmare for programmers

The difficulty involved in programming the PS3 Cell processor generated a heated debate at the time. Gabe newellCo-founder and CEO of Valve, this CPU sentenced at the end of 2007: “PlayStation 3 is a waste of time. Striving to master the Cell processor and SPE does not provide long-term benefits. There is nothing on this CPU for a specific purpose. The only thing you are going to achieve working with her is to hate her.

Even Kazunori yamauchi, CEO of Polyphony Digital, a studio built into the Sony framework, described the development of ‘Gran Turismo 5’ for PlayStation 3 this way: “For us working with PS3 has been a real nightmare.” In fact, this driving simulator hit stores much later than Sony had originally announced, and everything seems to indicate that the difficulty of programming on the Cell chip was largely responsible for this delay.

There are many more testimonials from programmers who had a hard time working with PlayStation 3, but the truth is that some studies did manage to get much match to the Cell chipespecially during the final stretch of the console’s commercial life. A Naughty Dog programmer said that “’Uncharted’ uses 30% of its potential; ‘Uncharted 2’ already uses 100%, but with ‘Uncharted 3’ and ‘The last of us’ we finally managed to get every last drop of juice out of the PlayStation 3 hardware.

