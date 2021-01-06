The central bank debt monster must be tied short

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Central banks will spend the next year trying to control the debt monster they created in 2020. The collapse of markets after the pandemic caused Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell to buy corporate bonds for the first time. while ECB President Christine Lagarde revealed a € 1.85 trillion spending plan to prop up markets. In trying to solve this crisis, central banks sowed the seeds for the next one.

The aggressive intervention of central banks and their effort to keep rates at zero or even in negative territory has already launched the race to accumulate risk debt. Yields on US junk bonds are at 5% and Europeans are at 3%. According to ICE Bank of America indexes, profitability has never been so low in the United States. The heyday of the credit markets has a certain design component. The promise of credit cheaper than ever and the cushion of official support if things go wrong is an incentive for companies to go into debt and for investors to happily lend money.

Limiting banks will channel even greater doses of risk to non-bank lenders, particularly so-called private credit funds. Its assets more than doubled from 2012 to March 2020, exceeding $ 845 billion. Regulators will have to double-check that the exposure of banks and insurers to these lenders is clear and manageable.

Then there is the lingering threat from credit ratings, which again showed their exaggerated influence in 2020. Funds were forced to sell their debt when companies fell below investment grade, and securities-backed vehicles also noted the strain. . Regulators may have to deflate rating agencies a bit by removing trigger clauses, or they could also force funds to stress-test their portfolios for downgrades.

It is impossible to completely dominate the credit markets. But the more investors run amok, the bigger the scare the day central banks unleash their most formidable monster: higher rates.

>