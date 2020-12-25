The Champions League on Amazon: is this the future of football?

After months of indiscretions and unconfirmed rumors, the official has finally arrived: Amazon has bought the television rights for the transmission of the Champions League for the three-year period 2021-2024. The announcement is in all respects historic and could have important repercussions on the Italian football market, since it comes in a crucial period for television rights. A reflection on the operation carried out by the colossus of Jeff Bezos, however, is a must, especially if we take into account the other rumors that want e-commerce ready to take over even a Serie A package.

The best games of the Champions League on Prime Video

The amount of Amazon’s investment is not known, but the Seattle-based company has received the package that will allow it to transmit the sixteen best Wednesday games of the Champions League: it will start with the group stage, to end with the semifinals, to which will also be added the final of the European Super Cup.

Amazon has also committed to broadcast at least one match of the Italian teams, and this is another important news for fans, who could have two games per turn in the clear, for free.In fact there are two other packages at stake: the larger one, including most of the matches that according to the latest drafts should go to Sky, and that on Tuesday evening. Mediaset has already expressed interest in the latter, and if the operation were to materialize, the picture is soon done: a free-to-air match on Tuesday, another on Wednesday, and the remaining part on Sky, which recently saw the arrival of Prime Video on Sky Q.

In fact, with a Sky decoder and two season tickets (Prime and Sky) it will be possible to see the whole Cup from the Big Ears. At what price, though?

Needless to say, the news was followed by a series of questions, especially on the price of the Prime. Many say they are certain that this operation will lead to an increase in the price of the subscription, but the experts disagree. However, at the moment no official confirmations have arrived from Amazon.

Serie A in the future of Amazon?

With Amazon’s entry into the market for TV rights in Italy, various doors open to the future. Many are ready to bet on an offer from Jeff Bezos’ giant also for some Serie A packages. In the coming months, in fact, the television rights for the transmission of the next three football championships will also have to be assigned, and with Sky which has already stressed that the exclusivity does not represent an absolute priority, and Mediaset which has cut itself out, the only companions who can participate in the auction are Netflix, Amazon and DAZN.

Netflix has not yet expressed a direct interest with regard to live sports, Amazon did: in England it took over the packages for the broadcasting of some Premier League matches. DAZN, on the other hand, would have all the interests of the world to strengthen and confirm its position as the first OTT player in our country, despite a start to hiccups studded with problems arising from the landing of DAZN1 on digital terrestrial.

Should Amazon also buy the television rights for Serie A, however, it is unlikely to assume a free live broadcast. The reasons are purely economic: the investment would be much higher than the “minor” package of the Champions League, but also for the number of matches: Serie A matches are more than those of the Big Ears Cup. An increase in Prime prices cannot be ruled out, but Amazon is more likely to rely on the new Prime Channels, with an ad hoc package for fans to be paid separately.