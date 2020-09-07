The characteristics of the Realme 7i are almost completely filtered: 5,000mAh and 8 GB of RAM

Last week Realme presented its two new mid-range proposals: the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. Both alternatives have 4G connectivity, a quad camera and quite generous batteries, with an exchange rate of around 200 euros in both models. A third model remains to reach the market under the surname ‘i’, the Realme indicative for somewhat more humble and economical mobiles.

The specifications of the Realme 7i have been leaked almost completely, showing a low-middle range with Qualcomm processor, a fairly large battery and more than generous memory configurations.

Good amount of memory and battery for this humble Realme 7i

The first thing that catches your eye from the Realme 7i’s leaked specs is its memory configuration: up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, an amount worthy of a high-end. These memories are accompanied by the Snapdragon 662, a low-mid-range processor with 4G connectivity.

The screen, according to the leaked information, is a 6.5-inch IPS with HD + resolution, but with a high refresh rate of 90Hz, a point very in favor. To feed this set a 5,000mAh battery will arrive with 18W fast charging, a pretty good figure considering the resolution of the panel and the efficiency of the Qualcomm processor.

Aside from good memories and great battery, the Realme 7i will also have a quad camera, according to the leak

On a photographic level four cameras are expected in this Realme 7i: a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and two 2-megapixel accessory sensors. Regarding the selfie, a 16 megapixel camera included in the hole in the screen is expected.

At the design level the Realme 7i will be practically identical to its older brothers, according to the filtration. This device is expected to be presented in Indonesia on September 17.

