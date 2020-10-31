The cheapest bank in Spain, Sabadell, is only for the brave

The cheapest bank in Spain needs a buyer with a strong stomach. The beleaguered Banco Sabadell has attracted the interest of BBVA and Santander, Reuters reported on September 10. A combination with either suitor would have modest capital buffers, which would not leave much room for an increase in bad debts. The substantial cost savings that could be achieved means that a deal could make sense, regardless.

If the pandemic has made the heads of European banks feel sorry for themselves, they can think of Jaume Guardiola, from Sabadell. Extraordinary provisions for bad debts and exposure to vulnerable small companies have caused Sabadell shares to plunge three-quarters this year, underperforming the Euro Stoxx Banks index.

The shares, which are now trading at just 13% of their tangible book value of 10.7 billion euros, have drawn greedy looks from their Spanish peers, according to local media reports. The acquisition of Bankia by CaixaBank, which will create the country’s largest national lender by assets, is also putting great pressure on its local rivals to focus and increase profitability. Santander and BBVA are the most likely acquirers: if combined with Sabadell, each of them would have around a quarter of the Spanish market for business loans, and roughly one in five mortgages.

The downside is that there are reasons why Sabadell is cheap. Guardiola projects that this year’s bad debts will equal almost 1% of the bank’s loan portfolio, which amounts to 151 billion euros.

And there are even more penalties: Analysts estimate that another 2.5 billion euros will be booked in provisions for loan losses until the end of 2022, according to data from Refinitiv. And neither Santander nor BBVA have a lot of capital to spare. After the merger with Sabadell, they would have a Tier 1 common capital ratio of 12% and 11.6% respectively, according to our estimates. An unexpected rebound in provisions would bring those percentages closer to 11%, a level that could start to scare investors.

But a union would also bring significant cost synergies. Suppose that each bank has set itself a target of 42% of Sabadell’s expenses, in line with the CaixaBank-Bankia merger. That would mean € 1.3 billion in spending cuts. Taxed and capitalized, they could have a current value of 6,300 million, assuming restructuring costs of 3,400 million. Over time, those savings should more than outweigh the likely losses. Sabadell would need a careful digestion, but a deal still seems quite palatable.

