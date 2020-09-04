Health

The chips in electronic pregnancy tests are almost as powerful as those in the first IBM PCs

By Brian Adam
Imagine telling someone at IBM in the 1980s that four decades later one of your PCs would only be used to do a pregnancy test. He probably would have laughed in his face, but the truth is that technology has evolved so much that that is just what is happening.

This has been shown by the analyzes of a couple of these digital pregnancy tests that have a series of electronic components that are comparable in power to what the original IBM PCs provided.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

These devices have more technology than meets the eye

The famous Twitter digital “antiquarian”, @Foone joined another user named @Xtoff and an expert in the field of cybersecurity. The latter complained in recent days about how one of these pregnancy tests, which cost 12 dollars, did not make much difference compared to the “manual” method.

Upon further investigation, both he and Foone They “gutted” these digital pregnancy tests, which can be purchased for as little as 5 euros in some cases, and they found that inside there were electronic components that seemed exaggerated for the purpose of these devices.

In fact, the Clearvue product discovered a microcontroller unit (MCU) HT48R065B manufactured by Holtek and powered by a working frequency of 4 or 8 MHz and that it is powered by two small 1.5V L763F batteries.

Gutting a pregnancy test

Foone performed a similar test and in a spectacular thread on Twitter explained his analysis of one of these tests. Bought a pack of two for $ 7 and was analyzing each of the elements that made them up. Aside from a small 3V CR1616 battery he discovered a small moisture-activated ignition switch.

A series of three LEDs and two photosensors are used to detect the lines of the pregnancy strips that we would otherwise interpret with the naked eye, and all that digital part simply reads those lines for later show more clearly whether or not the person being tested is pregnant more clearly than the typical “||” or “| +”.

The chip that controls everything is, as in the previous case, a Holtek MCU, although the model changes slightly. It’s the HT48C06, an 8-bit microcontroller with 64 bytes of RAM and 1,024 words (bytes) of capacity in its ROM (not programmable), in addition to 13 GPIO pins.

According to Foone, that chip works at 4 MHz because that 3 V battery would not be able to give room for more, but according to this expert, “this thing is probably faster processing numbers and basic input / output than the original IBM PC CPU, and it’s on something you piss on and then throw away. ”

This discovery generates several reflections: not only the one that affects how we have advanced technologically, but also the one that speaks of a product that doesn’t seem to really do anything special except to facilitate the reading of the test result.

The problem, some say, is that there are studies that reveal that manual tests can be misinterpreted due to factors such as education or socioeconomic status.

To do this, of course, it makes use of electronic components and batteries that potentially can be an added environmental problem which we already have in the field of electronic waste.

