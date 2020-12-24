The Christmas song that tops the charts every year and has earned Mariah Carey more than $ 60 million

- Advertisement -

Mariah Carey again achieved this year that her Christmas hymn “All I Want for Christmas Is You” reached top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after reaching 812 million views on Spotify.

The song, which was originally released in 1994 and was included on the soundtrack of the popular 2003 film Love Actually, It has become the undisputed classic of these end of the year dates and a great source of dividends for the American artist of 50 years of age and 30 of career; According to a study by The Economist, for 2017 This song had already earned her at least $ 60 million in royalties and is the best-selling Christmas single by a female performer, with more than 16 million copies sold. And considering you make about $ 600,000 each year, the current figure is even higher.

The famous recording of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” became the most listened to for Christmas in the UK again this year after they did. also in 2019 in the United States. “Wow! I really wasn’t expecting this at all! ”The singer wrote on her Twitter account last week. “Eternally grateful for the lasting success of this song,” said the singer about the new achievement of the song in the European country.

Along with the song, his album “Merry Christmas” also resurfaced this year and reached number 10 on the Billboard 200. In November 2019, in view of its 25th anniversary, Sony had reissued a deluxe edition of the album with four versions of the song.

One of the keys to success is based on the increasing use of technology, which changed listeners’ habits, among them the ubiquity of the “playlists” for the holiday season, which decreed the entry of the song into the Christmas canon along with classics like “White Christmas ”, 1947.

Plus, it has another advantage on the modern music scene: of the top 10 singles on the Billboard Holiday 100 (where “All I Want …” is now number 1), it is one of only two songs to have a music video, making it a more popular choice on YouTube. .

It should also be noted that Mariah Carey has a intense activity on social media and has been linked to Christmas on Twitter and Instagram like no other artist.

Another reason for the fame is also the song itself and its ability to enter the memory of listeners. “The oversimplified melody made it easily acceptable to everyone”explained his co-author, two-time Grammy Award winner Walter Afanasieff. And composer Ben Camp added that not only is the sound of the bells at the opening warm, but also the melody he’s playing gives confidence. “The percussion instrument is outlining the tonic chord, musically speaking, and it is the key to the song. Then we hear that same tune telling us that we are comfortable at home again. But this time, it is Mariah’s sweet voice singing it with the church bells and the strings behind her, ”Camp explained in an article by VICE.

Carey recently explained to USA Today his version of the genesis of the song: “I had started to think about what I liked about Christmas. Lights, gifts, lit paths? I loved Christmas since I was a child, but I never had money and, therefore, I was never able to experience the party as my peers did. Coming from a dysfunctional family I wanted my Christmas to be perfect. So when I wrote it, I put every particle of myself to try to reconstruct a perfect moment ”.

Another version of the story places the singer in a house in the New York countryside, in front of the television where another Christmas movie classic was broadcast, Living is beautiful. Mariah had created a melody and the first chords of the song were then developed with arrangements of Walter Afanasieff, his right hand man.

In any case, the success of the song recorded 26 years ago does not seem to stop the passion of Mariah Carey, who on December 4 premiered a Christmas special for Apple TV +. “In the middle of COVID-19, people did magic with this … It feels like another great historical moment,” he announced about the production. “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”, that has already been seen by thousands of people on the streaming platform.

Starring Carey and narrated by actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, the short film is set around a crisis of joy in the season and Mariah, who is friends with Santa, comes to the rescue. Also featured are Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Misty Copeland, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Eichner, and others. Carey’s nine-year-old twins, little Moroccan and little Monroe, also take part in the play.

And if the “Magical Christmas Special” wasn’t benevolent enough, the five-time Grammy winner will also release her soundtrack with new interpretations of Christmas songs. So there may be more Carey milestones in the world rankings coming up.

