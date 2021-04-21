The Chromecast with Google TV costs like the Apple TV 4K remote

Manzana yesterday introduced a wide variety of new products, including the new iMac and the new iPad Pro with M1 chips. Along with them, he also presented a renewed version of the Apple TV 4K, which now has HDMI 2.1 connectivity and a new control that solves the design flaws of the first control. However, its separate price is very high.

The I control with Siri and touch control on the top will be included with the new Apple TV 4K, and customers of the first Apple TV 4K will be able to buy it separately in case they want to improve the user experience, something that leaves much to be desired with the original remote .

50 vs 60 dollars in the US, and 69 vs 65 euros in Spain

In the United States, the Chromecast with Google TV costs only $ 49.99, Meanwhile he Apple TV 4K remote is $ 59.99. In Spain, the differences are smoothed out a bit, where the Chromecast with Google TV goes up to 69.99 euros, and Apple TV 4K costs 65 euros. As we can see, the Chromecast with Google TV is a little more expensive in our country, but for 5 euros more we can already enjoy a complete player. At Apple we have to spend about 2.5 times more to buy the player.

Both products are different, although they share a similar purpose. The Apple TV 4K is much more powerful thanks to the A12 Bionic, being able to even play games with ease, in addition to opening applications faster. In the case of the remote, Apple’s is also better in that it includes a battery (Google’s uses batteries), is made of aluminum, and has touch control.

However, these types of devices are intended to: watch multimedia content on TV, and it is really curious that, at the end of the day, in terms of mere cost, for what a remote control costs you can have a player as complete as the Chromecast with Google TV.

To this must be added that it is possible to view the original Apple content on the Chromecast with Google TV, as well as access the iTunes library, since the Apple TV app is available for the Google device.

The Fire TV Stick 4K beats both, and costs less

And if we go to the Fire TV Stick 4K, we have that the price is even lower still. This device has come on sale at a price of 39.99 euros, and even at 59.99 euros it is still cheaper than the Apple TV remote control. And with it we can access all kinds of content, as well as use Alexa.

In short, we have that the Apple player is really expensive, since for just 100 euros more than it costs it is already possible to even buy 4K Smart TV with integrated players.