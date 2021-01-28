ReviewsApps ReviewsTech News

The clash between Facebook and Apple ends in court: the social network prepares the case

By Brian Adam
0
0
The clash between Facebook and Apple ends in court: the social network prepares the case
The Clash Between Facebook And Apple Ends In Court: The

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The clash between Facebook and Apple ends in court: the social network prepares the case

There break between Facebook and Apple regarding the new App Store policies risks ending up in court. According to The Information, in fact, the social network is preparing to initiate a lawsuit against the Cupertino giant for alleged anti-competitive behavior.

Everyone will remember that last December Facebook bought some pages in the main American newspapers to show all its disappointment with the new App Store policy which, starting from iOS 14, asks developers for greater transparency on data obtained from applications.

According to Facebook, Apple abused its power in the smartphone sector by applying rules to the App Store that the Cupertino giant must not follow. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network in fact claims that the requests made to developers are unfair since information on data processing does not appear for Apple’s applications, which would therefore benefit from it.

Facebook would also be considering invite other companies to join his lawsuit against Apple as well, and a side could find it in Epic Games after the hard battle on Fortnite.

The first jabs against Apple had already come last night when during the call held on the sidelines of the announcement of financial results, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Apple’s business is increasingly focused “on the acquisition of apps and services against. of us and other developers “.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Telegram launches new function that imports chat history from WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
After the massive increase in users in the Telegram messaging service, the company has launched a new function that imports your chat...
Read more
Tech News

Trick to import your WhatsApp chats into Telegram

Brian Adam - 0
You won't have to miss any of WhatsApp when you go to Telegram, the mobile messaging app that has been receiving millions of users...
Read more
Tech News

The apocalypse clock is closer than ever to midnight

Brian Adam - 0
The Apocalypse Clock, invented in 1947 by scientists from the University of Chicago's Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, consists of a metaphorical clock which...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©