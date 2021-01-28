The clash between Facebook and Apple ends in court: the social network prepares the case

- Advertisement -

There break between Facebook and Apple regarding the new App Store policies risks ending up in court. According to The Information, in fact, the social network is preparing to initiate a lawsuit against the Cupertino giant for alleged anti-competitive behavior.

Everyone will remember that last December Facebook bought some pages in the main American newspapers to show all its disappointment with the new App Store policy which, starting from iOS 14, asks developers for greater transparency on data obtained from applications.

According to Facebook, Apple abused its power in the smartphone sector by applying rules to the App Store that the Cupertino giant must not follow. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network in fact claims that the requests made to developers are unfair since information on data processing does not appear for Apple’s applications, which would therefore benefit from it.

Facebook would also be considering invite other companies to join his lawsuit against Apple as well, and a side could find it in Epic Games after the hard battle on Fortnite.

The first jabs against Apple had already come last night when during the call held on the sidelines of the announcement of financial results, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Apple’s business is increasingly focused “on the acquisition of apps and services against. of us and other developers “.