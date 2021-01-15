The cloud-based car is getting closer to reality

- Advertisement -

Yes, as you read in the title. It seems that technological growth will not only allow 5G technology to be promoted, we could also see the cloud-based electric car come true.

This would be like having a giant computer rolling from side to side. Features that will optimize the driving experience, as well as improve road safety by preventing car accidents. In this regard, Nakul Duggal, Senior Vice President of Qualcomm Automotive has expressed:

“Like our telephones and televisions, the car is no longer this stationary, stationary product you are buying. Now it is continuously updated. It is part of the ecosystem. If there’s a new charging station built in your neighborhood, your (electric car) will know about it. “

A cloud-based car will be constantly updated

While a cloud-based car is a means of transportation, its utility is beyond. This type of car is not limited to rolling and moving people from one place to another. Its true utility is to help drivers have a more rewarding and safe journey.

Being equipped with software, this type of car will be constantly updated. It would even be complemented with the benefits of 5G networks so that communications are faster and more effective. Added to this, they could “communicate with each other and with the surrounding ecosystem, providing situational awareness and helping to avoid collisions.”

At CES 2021 we were able to observe some proposals and progress in this area. For example, Sony showed advancements in the Vision-S, its electric car. Likewise, GM introduced autonomous and flying car concepts. Moreover, Harman announced “a new cloud-based platform that would allow passengers to turn their car into a video game arena or a virtual concert hall.”

Vehicles with 5G technology already roll in China

5G technology is not only reaching mobile phones, but also cars. China has the first cars with the ability to connect to fifth-generation networks.

Germany is not far behind. The company BMW is working on a 5G-capable electric SUV that could launch by the end of the year and arrive in the United States in early 2022.

Without a doubt, technology is growing by leaps and bounds, every day it occupies more place and has more value in our lives. And you, what do you think about it?

