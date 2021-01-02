The companies’ dispute over vaccines is an opportunity for their employees

- Advertisement -

For companies to dispute the Covid-19 vaccines is a job opportunity. Amazon.com, Uber Technologies and Cargill are among the US companies pushing for priority access for their workers. They have a strong case for why their telecommuting employees are essential. But that should carry both responsibilities and privileges.

The vaccine shortage means authorities are making tough decisions. A committee advising the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided on the 20th that 30 million essential front-line workers, such as ER workers, teachers and grocery store clerks, should be part of the next wave of inoculations, along with people at least 75 years old. It will be up to the states to decide whether to follow those guidelines. And they can help these workers by linking access to the vaccine to better treatment from their companies.

It makes sense to prioritize companies that have been a lifesaver for households during the pandemic, like Amazon. Almost 20,000 workers in its warehouses and the supermarket chain Whole Foods Market, owned by the giant, have tested positive for Covid-19: that is, about 2.5% of the company’s staff who cannot work remotely.

The infection rate of meat and poultry processing facilities is as high as 8%, according to research from the National Academy of Sciences. Kansas has already said it will prioritize vaccines for meat and poultry plant workers, given the importance of the industry to the state’s economy.

But vaccination cannot be a simple gift to employers of essential workers. Companies like Amazon have benefited from an increase in sales (and not just essential products) due to the virus. Jeff Bezos’s company raised wages for risk by $ 2 an hour early in the pandemic, but only for a limited time. The $ 2.5 billion it will have spent on additional compensation by the end of the year is less than 0.7% of expected revenue for the full year, according to Refinitiv.

Government can hold companies to account. A basic requirement could be that those that obtain priority access also distribute the bonus for risk or temporary increases of 5 dollars per hour, a benefit that some companies offered, but that many have canceled. In the longer term, Congress and local authorities may also pass laws on mandatory sick leave and other safety nets, focusing on companies that have proven crucial during the pandemic.

Without those measures, part of the dividends from vaccines risk being unfairly diverted from essential workers to employers and their shareholders.

