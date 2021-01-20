The controversy over whether you can beat the coronavirus by smell: how a strange idea about the loss of smell begins to gain weight among researchers

- Advertisement -

Once upon a time there was a virus attached to a nose, a nose that (no matter how superlative it was) didn’t work too well. And is that one of the most surprising (and almost counterintuitive) symptoms of COVID is the loss of smell. Although at first this anosmia was somewhat strange, several studies (and clinical experience) have ended up confirming that between 76-83% of patients lose their olfactory abilities.

It is, therefore, not only something curious; but rather a relatively rare symptom that, used well, could help us in our fight against the coronavirus. Above all, because with an epidemic that does not show symptoms of collapsing, everything seems to indicate that molecular tests of RNA, antigens or antibodies are not enough to study the millions of suspected cases that reach the clinics around the world. Never before has the need to measure, diagnose and screen become such an important issue.

Something (does not) smell bad in COVID

That is why Daniel B. Larremore and Roy Parker of the University of Colorado Bouler and Derek Toomre of the Yale School of Medicine have tried to rescue that idea from use anosmia to make diagnostic tests and, for this, they have analyzed the “real” consistency that this type of test could.

“Real” in quotes, of course. Because, in reality, what these researchers have developed is a mathematical model that allows us to see if a screening for the loss of smell could be used in a simple way to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2. That is, if it makes sense. Something that many researchers are very skeptical of. Claire Hopkins, one of the experts who exerted the most pressure for the loss of smell to be considered a symptom of COVID, said in the New York Times that “you just don’t see any value as a screening test“.

Hopkins is right that there is no experimental evidence (or anything like it) to conceptualize loss of smell as diagnostically interesting. However, the conclusions of these researchers indicate that the matter is worth investigating because, in their opinion, olfactory tests (capable of being mass-produced at low cost and, this is basic, self-administered) could be a cost-effective, high-impact method for broad detection and surveillance of COVID-19. We will have to wait a bit to see if this gets anywhere: but it seems clear that the pandemic is taking us along roads that are little traveled, but very interesting.

Image | Marcus quigmire