‘The country’s administration working against the Irish language community and their language as it was in the time of Henry the Eighth’

The Irish-speaking community is being denied their language rights because of the same attitude and culture of today’s civil servants as their “dark” weather counterpart Anraoi a hOcht.

Well-known writer Liam Mac Cóil had some to say in the Houses of the Oireachtas today as he spoke at a meeting on the language bill.

Mac Cóil said that any attempt by civil servants to overturn the bill needed to be vigilant and that the intervention of the Taoiseach himself might be required to prevent this from happening.

“It has been said that languages ​​do not die but are killed. It is a terrible thing to say but it seems that the administration of the country, both national and local, is working against the Irish language community and their language; against Irish as a community language; these are the same forces that existed in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, and go back to Tudor times; that we have the same culture and the same unspoken corporate knowledge, the same values ​​and priorities that remain in our own class of administration as they did at that dark time.

“I do not want to believe that. It is a shame if it is true. But seriously, looking at the situation in practice, the language rights of the Irish-speaking community have been denied since the time of Henry the Eighth to the present day, ”said Liam Mac Cóil, author of books such as Doctor Happiness, The Letter and Spanish Way.

Mac Cóil, who lives in the Rathcairn Gaeltacht, said that he has spent half a century trying to deal with State departments and institutions in the language of the country and that he was failing “so much” that he is “tired exhausted by the effort now ”.

The writer said that it often happens in the case of the Irish language and the language legislation that worthwhile proposals are made, that they are well listened to and accepted by the political elite. However, it is only later that the civil service rejects the proposals of good and the public will is reversed.

“At some point in that process, the proposals are weakened, the best and strongest are extracted, and procrastination and avoidance are incorporated into the Act as fundamental elements of the legislation. The claimed rights are revoked. You understand the situation better than I do, ”said Mac Cóil.

Mac Cóil told the TDs and Senators present at the meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht that the civil service often the elected representatives of the people themselves are absent.

“The vast majority of the people of the country support the Irish language and the efforts for it. And behold, the will of the people is abolished. Not only is the human rights of the Irish language community being violated, it is the fundamental democratic right of every Irish – speaking citizen to deal with the State in his or her own language, but the democratic aspirations of the people and their people are being ignored. representatives.

“The democratic process, democracy itself, is being abolished. That is a big scandal. It is urgent to find out how it is happening and why. ”

Mac Cóil considered that there was no conspiracy and that the civil servants who deal with the language legislation are “honest, diligent people”.

“But something is going wrong,” he said.

He said that it was necessary to understand the “mysterious” way in which the system “manages to suck the fig out of the fig roll rather than insert it”.

“How, year after year, despite all our best efforts, the absolute rights of Irish language citizens are abolished?” he asked.

He believes that the abolition of these rights is largely due to the attitude of the civil service.

“The vast majority of Irish civil servants are monolingual English speakers. They have been squeezed out largely of monolingual English culture and always swim in the water of monolingual English. At a personal level, as far as many of the country’s civil servants are concerned, they only understand Irish as a school subject.

“They have no experience of Irish as an everyday language spoken in the same way they speak English. Except that the Irish speaker is often unable to do so with the State as the vast majority of members of the civil service speak only English. Again, they have little understanding of that heartbreaking experience. ”

Mac Cóil also claimed that there was “massive unspoken corporate knowledge” in Leinster House and the state system and that such corporate knowledge could be an enemy of the language.

“Could it be that some of that knowledge, of the culture, is working against language rights for the Irish language?

“Is this unspoken corporate knowledge in the Irish Civil Service helping to realize the aspirations of Dáil and Seanad Éireann; that is in this case recognizing and enforcing the language rights of the Irish language community; or is he working against them? ”

The writer was concerned that there is an “unspoken understanding” in the civil service that Irish is not “as competent as English in business and administration” and that it is taken for granted that Irish is not a “complete language” and does not exist. seriously in the eyes of the civil servant “but a sign of nationalism, a language which is valuable because it is good on solemn formal occasions”.

The attitude and culture of the civil service towards the language has left “in accordance with the priorities of the Irish language community ”which is dealt with by the TDs’ proposals for amending the Language Bill” but in accordance with the priorities of the Secretaries General, Departmental Secretaries and the Civil Service “

“It is these values ​​that are enshrined in law and not the values ​​of the Irish language and Gaeltacht community. And for that reason the Irish language community stops speaking Irish as a community language. ”

Mac Cóil said that the Irish language community was under siege and that advice was being sought on their behalf from the wrong people on how to build the siege.

“The Irish language community is under siege. If a home community is under siege, the first to seek advice and assistance should not be those outside the walls, those hiding food and feed supplies. Do not tell your story to the one who does not feel sorry for you, says the proverb.

“But the first thing that is done in the case of the Languages ​​Bill is that advice is sought from people who do not have the Irish language first on your list but the stability, happiness, and workability of their own work.”

The writer said that the Taoiseach himself may have to intervene if the best reforms that would protect the rights of the Irish language community are to survive.

“It simply came to our notice then. Perhaps a mediator could be appointed, someone who would accompany the bill through the process and defend it. That person would need good interaction expertise.

“And he or she would need authority. You would say that it would be the Taoiseach’s own authority. ”

Members of the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee agreed in the evening that the next stage of the Language Bill’s journey through the Houses of the Oireachtas would be postponed until 20 January.

The bill proposes over 300 amendments and the Houses of the. System has not been able to resolve and move all the amendments on time.

The government ‘s program promises that the new bill will be enacted before the end of 2020, but that will now be done in the spring of 2021, at the earliest.