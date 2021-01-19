The COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be standard in the European Union: they confirm that they are working in a common framework

- Advertisement -

Now that COVID-19 vaccines are beginning to reach all countries, the vaccination certificate seems to be the big topic for debate. A system that allows people to demonstrate that they have been vaccinated and consequently are (in principle) free of COVID-19 brings advantages to move and perform activities in public more easily. And the European Union wants this to work in its member states in a unified way and without interference between each country.

As announced by the European Union in an official statement, “a common EU approach to trustworthy, trustworthy and verifiable certificates would allow people to use their records in other member states.” It is because of that they will work with all EU member states in the preparation of these certificates.

Among the measures contemplated by the European Union is the fact that the data of citizens and that the certificates are recognizable and useful in the health systems of each country of the European Union. They also mention that they are expandable worldwide to the certification systems of the World Health Organization.

The idea is that the European eHealth Network who defines the standard and the requirements of these vaccination certificates in “an adequate trust framework that guarantees privacy and security.” The deadline is the end of January of this 2021.

Caution with vaccination certificates for COVID-19

The point to keep in mind here are the side effects that a vaccination certificate can cause. As we saw at the time, they generate scientific and medical doubts by not being able to guarantee 100% the immunity of the person who has been vaccinated. On the other hand, there are issues to take into account such as the marginalization that can be given to people who do not have the certificate and the vaccine itself.

The document of the European Union talks about it and mentions with caution that “it is premature to contemplate the use of vaccine certificates for purposes other than health protection.” The idea of ​​the EU is rather to create a standard and put the bases for these certificates in order to protect some basic rights of its citizens. Without clearly specifying how and for what these COVID-19 vaccination certificates will be used.

Apart from this common framework of the European Union, there are other agents working on the same issue and from a different approach. In the United States, several large technology companies have partnered to create a digital certificate that is available on users’ mobile phones. We’ll see if it is more successful than the Big Tech idea for tracking apps.