The Covid-19 virus survives up to 28 days on our mobile screen

In just eight months of a declared pandemic, it has become more than clear that scientific research is a back and forth of rapidly published theories with the aim that other colleagues make sense of all the barrage of data that occurs almost daily. And that of the permanence of the virus on certain types of surfaces is one of those branches that tries to guess what its incidence and impact are.

If something is known, it is that this SARS-CoV-2 is especially contagious and new ways are being sought to stop its spread. That of the air seems confirmed, but what happens to all those surfaces on which it is deposited? Can we fear a contagion by that type of route? Now a study arrives that puts a number on the number of days that this virus can survive on a surface as close to all of us as that of our mobile screen. And they are not few: 28.

That is the data that a group of researchers from the Australian National Scientific Agency have determined after a study that has many nuances about how to understand that almost complete month that the virus survives on the screen of our phone. The first thing to say, for our good, is that the recreated conditions are not the same as those of our day to day, but rather a test of the endurance of the SARS-CoV-2 in the most favorable conditions for its development.

In other words, the ‘controlled environment’ referred to by the Australian scientists they tested under, has eliminated any threat that could end with viruses prematurely. Thus, the research was carried out in dark conditions, to avoid sunlight and, therefore, the fearsome ultraviolet rays; he SARS-CoV-2 was deposited without mucosa or saliva samples (as it would happen if it was deposited on our mobile after being exhaled by an infected person) that contain antibodies and white blood cells that can kill it; and finally, the temperature was always kept at 20ºC (68ºF).

Actually it would only last a few hours

Of course, if the researchers agree on one thing, it is to state that this virus that causes Covid-19 is “extremely robust” thus “it can remain infectious for significantly longer periods of time than is generally considered possible.” Despite this potential, many experts believe that the ability of the virus to spread after touching some type of contaminated surface is not a “common way”, since its survival can only reach a few hours, so they turn all their eyes towards the droplets that we exhale when coughing or sneezing and that are produced, above all, in “confined, poorly ventilated spaces, which often involve activities that cause heavier breathinglike singing or exercising. “