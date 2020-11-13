The creators of TikTok launch a smart gooseneck

ByteDance, the Chinese company that created TikTok, has launched a smart lamp, specially designed to keep young people and children focused and without distractions while they are studying.

This device is known as a “Deli Smart Lamp” and its design is very similar to a wind tower to generate wind power. At the top it has two lighting bars that project the clarity downwards. At the base of the lamp is a smartphone that users can use to ask the smart assistant questions and get answers immediately.

It also has an integrated webcam with which you can make video calls to parents and start a direct conversation with them about questions that are had in a subject. In other words, the Deli Smart Lamp is more than a lamp, it is a whole connection system that gives younger users the possibility of keeping in touch with their parents when they cannot be present helping them with their tasks, something common in many homes if parents work outside, for example, or have to go out to do certain tasks.

At the moment, the “Deli Smart Lamp” is only available in China at a price of 679 yuan, about 99 euros. Although the device does not seem to be leaving China at the moment, this could change and in the future it will be marketed anywhere in the world.

The owners of TikTok have found a gold mine in the education sector, although it is the first time they have launched a gadget like this. In the social network they prepare a special tab for educational video tutorials given the pull that this type of content is experiencing.

