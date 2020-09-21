The CRISTAL satellite takes another step forward for climate monitoring of glaciers

An agreement was recently signed between Thales Alenia Space – an Italian-French joint venture – and “Airbus Defense & Space”, in order to equip the climate satellite CRISTAL with two interferometric radar altimeters called “IRIS”, essential for the study of terrestrial glaciers.

There CRISTAL mission is part of the extension of the Copernicus program, the European flagship program providing Earth observation data and a wide range of services for monitoring and environmental Protection and the assessment of possible natural disasters to improve the quality of life of European citizens. The ultimate goal of the mission is to make – by 2021 – the European Union capable of acting autonomously in the safety and environmental sector through satellite surveys.

THE IRIS detectors will have the task of measuring and monitoring the thickness of the sea ice and the snow that covers it. This measurement will support maritime operations and will aid in planning activities in the polar regions. Furthermore, IRIS will measure and monitor the variation in the height of ice caps and glaciers around the world, thanks to the possibility of operating in the “interferometric radar” mode. To date we know how essential a constant study on climate change is, since it seems we are not doing enough.

Thales Alenia Space he then reported in his press release: “the long-term program to monitor the topography of polar ice, oceans and snow is of great interest to both operational and scientific users of Arctic and Antarctic measurements and we are happy to contribute to improving climate data and monitoring of glaciers“.

Marc-Henri Serre, Vice President of Observation and Science of Thales Alenia Space in France, added: “Thales Alenia Space will bring its experience and consolidated heritage in the field of spatial altimetry to the service of this mission crucial for understanding and monitoring climate“.

The Italian-French society has also recently joined the international fight against dangerous asteroids, in an attempt to divert their orbit.