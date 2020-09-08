The crocodile in the photo mated with 7-8 females. The result? More than 100 children

This incredible photograph taken by Dhritiman Mukherjee shows us a gharial of the Ganges – one of the longest living crocodiles – waiting for that more than 100 of his children month-olds climb onto his back to offer them safe passage to the mainland of the Chambal National Shrine of northern India.

Gharials can grow up to 4.5 meters in length and weigh more than 900 kilograms. Males are distinguishable from females not only by their larger size, but also by the distinctive protuberance on the tip of the muzzle, whose shape resembles an Indian terracotta pot known as a ghara, hence the name. According to Mukherjee, the dad in the photo mated with seven or eight different females to get this incredible brood of over 100 pups.

“Other crocodiles carry their young in their mouth“Patrick Campbell, the senior reptile curator at the Natural History Museum in London, tells BBC.com.”For the gharial, the unusual morphology of the muzzle means that this is not possible. So young people have to hold on to their heads and backs for protection.“

Gharials are critically endangered, with only about 650 adults remaining in the fresh waters of India and Nepal. It is hoped, in fact, that all these children will become healthy adults, in order to slightly widen the noose of extinction present in the metaphorical neck of this species. The photo in question also won awards in this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, and will join 99 other images on the museum’s walls and eventually in an exhibit.

Terrifying crocodiles have existed on our planet: 10 meters long and with teeth as big as a banana … others were vegetarians.