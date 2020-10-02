The crown virus contracted by Donald Trump and the first lady of the United States

With only a month to go until the American presidential election on November 3, it is not yet known what impact the story will have on one of the most decisive campaigns in the country’s history.

US President Donald Trump has said that he and his wife Melania Trump were tested positive for the crown virus.

On Twitter Trump announced the news that he and his wife had contracted Covid-19 and said they would both go to quarantine immediately.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

One of the president’s advisers, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

And with only a month left until the American presidential election on November 3, it is not yet known what impact the story will have on one of the most decisive campaigns in the country’s history.

President Dr. Conley’s doctor said Trump and his wife were “keeping well” and would be fulfilling their duties as long as he stays clear of people in the White House.

Donald Trump has often underestimated the Covid-19 pandemic, although he said in an interview with the famous journalist Bob Woodward that he always understood the seriousness of the situation but did not want to panic. put in people. He is also criticized for his pathetic attitude towards wearing masks and for not having any proper social separation at the major election events he runs despite the pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have previously contracted the virus but Donald Trump may be more vulnerable than those two.

Melania Trump also sent out a tweet announcing the story.