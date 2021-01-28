‘The current language bill is no help to Gaeltacht parents’

- Advertisement -

Tusimithwyr na Gaeltachta say that state services in Irish in the Gaeltacht are essential for language planning and that the Language Act must be amended accordingly

Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta is the latest organization to call on the Government to make direct provision in the new Language Bill which would ensure that state services would be available in Irish in the Gaeltacht.

It was reported on this site last week that the strongest proposed amendments to the Language Bill in relation to Gaeltacht services were disapproved as their implementation would come at an additional cost.

Following the publication of that story, Gaeltacht Language Planning Officers urged the Government to ensure in the new legislation that satisfactory services were provided in Irish in the Gaeltacht.

Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta, who provide support and advice to families who wish to raise their children through Irish, who wish to strongly support the demand made by the Gaeltacht Language Planning Officers.

“Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta provides assistance, support and advice to families who are raising their children through Irish in the Gaeltacht or who wish to do so and the organization strongly believes that the availability of a state service is a basic requirement for these families. in Irish.

“With the Official Languages ​​Bill currently being debated in the Houses of the Oireachtas, Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta supports the call on the Minister for the Gaeltacht and the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht to ensure that the bill contains specific arrangements for the provision of state services in Irish. Gaeltacht. ”

Tusimithwyr na Gaeilge said that state services in Irish were “essential” to “encourage people to raise their children through Irish in the Gaeltacht”.

“What is currently in the bill is not enough, it is not clear that it will support the work being done by Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta, but quite the opposite.”

The language bill will be discussed again by the. Committee in the Dáil on Friday.

The Committee stage of the bill began last Friday.

In a statement issued on behalf of all Language Planning Officers, the Government was asked to include a direct provision in the language Act which would ensure that state services would be available in Irish in the Gaeltacht.

“The Civil Service must recognize and fulfill its duties without question in relation to the national language, which is legally the principal official language. If the public sector cannot protect and guarantee the language rights of the citizens of this country, what message does it send?

What good is drafting a Bill to “strengthen” services in Irish if there is a specific failure to provide services from the State in Irish in the Gaeltacht? ” stated in the statement of the Language Planning Officers who have almost 20 people working in the Gaeltacht.

It was said that if the State could not fulfill its obligations regarding the language rights of the Gaeltacht community, it would be a failure, not only for the Act, but for the efforts of thousands of people and all the voluntary committees who work hard for the Irish language.

An Coimisinéir Teanga, politicians, Conradh na Gaeilge and language experts have also stated that one of the main weaknesses of the bill proposed by the Government is that there is no direct provision that would place a strong obligation on the state to serve the people of Gaeltacht in their own language.

All the amendments about Irish language services in the Gaeltacht that were disallowed were stronger than anything that has been said on the same subject in the Government Bill.

The Government’s draft legislation states that the new advisory committee to be established under the bill will have “regard” to “objectives” for increasing services through Irish “especially in the Gaeltacht, in Gaeltacht service towns and in Irish language networks”.

It is also stated that the “language impact” on the Gaeltacht should be taken into account when setting language standards.

According to the Government’s bill, these standards would set out a “timescale” for Irish to be a “working language” in state offices located in the Gaeltacht.