The cursed voice of folk: Karen Dalton, the favorite of the greats who died in oblivion

He walked away from his family, from his colleagues, returned to the ring and died after contracting AIDS in the 1990s, knowing that his only two studio albums had been a sales flop. Over time she became a cult artist and musicians of all ages cover her songs on YouTube. However, there are no recorded interviews with Karen dalton, there are few videos and no photos that have been taken after the 70s. His voice is the best kept secret of folk and blues, and his work is a treasure that survived the vicissitudes of time and chaos.

Karen grew up in Oklahoma, USA, and was married and divorced twice before her 21st birthday. He had two children, a boy and a girl whom he named Abralyn and Johnny Lee and whom he left a little aside during their upbringing, but with whom he was reunited in the last years of his life. From one of those husbands he took the surname Dalton, since his identity document appeared as Jean karen cariker. In the early 1960s, he moved to New York’s Greenwich Village, where he crossed paths with Bob dylan, who sometimes accompanied her with the harmonica. Along with greats like him and Joan BaezKaren shared the bill in some shows where she stood out for her talent, singing and playing the banjo. She was admired by her colleagues, but little known by the public: she did not like to show herself.

The artist married the folk singer for the third time Richard tucker, with whom he sometimes interacted in a duet. At that time she already wore a sad personal mark, the absence of her two front teeth in the lower jaw, the result of a fight between two of her boyfriends, in which she had intervened. Despite this, her image was attractive with her long hair and black eyes. There has been talk of an influence of Cherokee blood on her mother’s part, but her own daughter denied it. She was not a direct descendant of Native Americans and although it was urgent to define her, she did not resemble anyone.

In an interview with NPR, Abralyn explained that some believed her mother’s origins in the Deep South made her ignorant, brute, and nothing further from that. “Our house was always full of books. She knew what was happening in the world, about literature, everything. When people approached her as the stupid farm girl from Oklahoma, they could really piss her off quickly, ”she explained, making it clear that Karen’s character sometimes made her difficult. His temper and distrust had to do with his recording only two albums, It’s So Hard to Tell Who’s Going to Love You the Best (1969) and In My Own Time (1971).

“I wanted to have his sound. They’d tell my mom that’s what they wanted to hear, and then I’d walk into the studio and they (the producers) would say, ‘Well, we’ll just add a couple of tracks to this. And she said no. She was furious. My mother was the type of person who would yell at bank tellers, ”Abralyn said of Dalton. The girl was separated from her mother for some years, since her father had custody, but anyway he accompanied her in some of her presentations and on her trips to New York. Karen also did not take care of raising her first child, but they met again when he was older. In both cases, Dalton did the best he could while dealing with his strong addictions.

Joe Loop It was someone who knew her very well. He was the owner of Attic, the bar in Colorado where Karen Dalton used to do some shows. Over time they became very close and Loop could see how he entered the world of dangerous substances. “Most of the time I dated Karen, her choice was the same as mine: psychedelics and marijuana. He didn’t even drink much. They talk about her being a bad drinker. But I’m not sure he ever drank that much. Unfortunately, however, he ended up getting into the hard stuff, “he said in an interview with the site Pop Matters, referring to heroin.

Loop and Dalton were good friends during the singer’s years of activity, when she sang at her venue, and they met again later. “The last time I saw her was probably in the mid-70s. I spoke to her in the early 90s, I think a few months before she died. I don’t know exactly how long before, ”he recalled. Some articles speak of the end of Karen as a homeless, surviving on the streets of New York, lost in her addiction, but Loop was in charge of correcting this version: “In reality, Karen was staying in a house owned by Peter Walker, a guitarist who lived in Woodstock, and he also had a place in New York. She was staying at her place, and she had been there for quite some time, she was there when I called her. We chatted and her son Lee was with her, taking care of her. When she passed away, Peter Walker was with her in the room. “

Like Walker, Joe Loop was also instrumental in Karen’s life and in valuing her legacy. It was at the Attic, her place, where the singer recorded a live album in 1962, which was not released until 2007. Cotton Eyed Joe is a raw record of one of those many shows in that mythical place that was not open for more than two years. Thanks to Loop and the European label Megaphone, the tapes were rescued and released. “I remember Karen was so happy at the time that she was able to make a real, well-produced record. Of course, there is something about the Attic tapes that is so honest and straightforward, ”Joe described. The artist, at that time, lived with her husband and her youngest daughter in a house without electricity or running water. Even in this destitution, Dalton could still think about music.

What Karen couldn’t think of was selling those songs, her bohemian soul and wandering behavior led her to make bad decisions. The company with which she released her records ended up getting tired of her when for the release of the second, they managed to make her the opening act for Santana’s tour, which came from breaking it at the Woodstock festival. Traveling in Europe, Dalton couldn’t even get out of the dressing room. Debut and farewell.

The postmortem years were kind to Karen Dalton and her work resurfaced like a hidden pearl. Artists like Nick cave and Devendra Banhart They declared their admiration for her and the new generations turned their attention to this unique artist. The filmmakers were also seduced by its tormented history. Emmanuele antille He launched TO Bright Light. Karen Dalton and The Process, a 2018 documentary that covers the places where the artist spent her life. Recently, the New York documentary festival DOC NY premiered In My Own Time: A portrait of Karen Dalton, a film of Robert Yapkowitz and Richard Peete, two directors who chose the singer as the lead in their debut feature.

