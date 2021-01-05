The daring nude of Aracely Arámbula, the woman who fell in love with Luis Miguel

- Advertisement -

The Mexican actress and singer, Aracely Arámbula, ignited social networks with a shocking New Year’s photo in which she appears naked. “For a 2021 full of health, abundance and well-being my beautiful Arafamilia”, began his message.

With a black and white image, Arámbula showed the splendor of her beauty and got more than 158,900 likes on the Instagram platform, as well as thousands of comments of admiration for her and her work.

“Don’t let your work be confused with your life, nor the value of things with their price, which are not created more than anyone else, because, only the ignorant do not know that we are nothing but dust and ash”, Wrote the Mexican.

He asked his followers not to forget “that every second of life is a gift” that the truly brave take with joy on a daily basis.

Araceli Arámbula is also recognized for having established a relationship with the Mexican singer Luis Miguel, which was one of the most loved by the public and is fondly remembered by both.

Recently, in an interview for the show Windowing, the singer remembered this romance with “El Sol de México” and compared it to the movie Titanic.

“It’s such a beautiful story, It was such a beautiful love story that you couldn’t believe it, it would be a story, just like the Titanic, I say (…), it has nothing to do with that, but I mean how beautiful it is, it is something so beautiful, ”he mentioned before the cameras.

At that time, the actress said she hoped that the biographical series of her former partner would end before their relationship happens because it is a personal and private issue for them. “In case they are going to tell it, make it very nice, as it was”he explained.

Luis Miguel and Aracely Arambula began to be seen together in 2005, while traveling in Italy. The first months of their romance were away from the cameras, but it was in 2007 when they appeared on the cover of Hola magazine with their son Miguel.

The actress, who stopped her career for a while, returned to the cameras in 2009, a year after rumors of his breakup with “El Sol” began to circulate. At that moment starred in the soap opera Corazón Salvaje.

On various occasions there has been talk of alleged conflict that would exist between both singers for the maintenance of their children. However, Arámbula has denied them and clarified that her children live well economically because of their work. On the other hand, he clarified in an interview with Red Hot what what if he would like it, it would be for the Mexican singer to try to live with them more.

On the subject of “Luis Miguel: the series”, he pointed out that has no interest in appearing in it, nor that reference to his relationship with the singer is made in the Netflix production.

The second season of the series will be developed in two timelines and by the songs that appeared in The teaser is expected to span from 1996 to 2005 in the life of Luis Miguel.

“I’m not going out this season, it’s confirmed. They already told me that I am not going out nor my children. My name cannot go out and they were very kind in letting me know that we are not going out because I am not interested to appear in the series ”, indicated.

