The Dark Pictures Little Hope Review: The witch hunt is on

Evil has many forms. It can have the face of a witch, a religious fanatic, a mad preacher, a little girl. Even a doll. The Devil is everywhere, and there is no escape from him (unless you are the Slayer with his BFG9000, but for that we refer you to our review of DOOM Eternal). In the thick fog of the town of Little Hope, forgotten by God and by men, the Devil snakes, lurks in the sewers, in the ruined houses, in the churches, in the minds. The fire does not drive him away, nor does it purify the spirits of those poor souls who, at the stake, died because of him.

Once, at the sunset of the 1600s, Little Hope was reportedly a haunt of hags, Satan’s concubines, to be hanged, drowned, burned. And so over the years, centuries later, that provincial town has morphed into a place that, while lacking the fame of Salem, attracted a good number of onlookers and, for a while, even thrived on this macabre past. Little Hope Now, all that remains is the haze, and some memories to forget. Like the fire in which, in 1972, an entire family lost their lives. Maybe because of a doll.

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the second, dismal chapter of the The Dark Pictures Anthology, the new interactive experience from the authors of SuperMassive Games, once again struggling with the genre most congenial to them: horror in all its “forms”. As already happened in the first episode (by the way, here is the review of Man of Medan), Little Hope also reinterprets in its own way a sub-genre of cinematic horror, specifically the “witch” one, made up of possessions, satanic rituals and many, many murders. The peculiarity, as in the adventure of the Ourang Medan ship, lies in the possibility of experiencing this nightmare in the company of other players. Maybe to try to be less afraid.

Stories of families and families

Many years after the tragedy that struck the unfortunate family, a bus with four university students on a trip to Little Hope, accompanied by their professor, goes astray due to a sudden accident. Waking up in the middle of nowhere, on a fog-devoured night, i five protagonists, each gifted – like the characters in Man of Medan – with specific behavioral characteristics, they try to find a way out, while being hunted by supernatural presences. Among these there is also a little girl, with her doll: once they come into contact with these spirits, the students are transported to 1692, in the full period of witch hunt.

For a limited period of time, before returning to the present, they can interact with the inhabitants of the seventeenth century, all strangely identical to them, so as to discover what mystery lies behind the executions that took place in Little Hope. Will tearing the veil of doubt around the past be enough to save his life? In a continuous coming and going between the present day and the dark age of obscurantism, the adventure will also lead us through the twists and turns of the protagonists’ psychology, of which we can also shape the temperament. On the basis of our choices, moreover, we will have the possibility of unlocking character indoles, which will influence not only the relationship with the other characters, but also the progress of the story and which, in the most extreme cases, can even condition the salvation of the group.

In this respect, Little Hope closely follows the playful and narrative structure of Man of Medan, placing us in front of crossroads that will significantly change the continuation of the story. The impression, in this case, is that greater importance has been given to the relationships between the protagonists in relation to the first chapter of the collection, orchestrating a plot that gives great importance to the concept of bond that unites the members of a group. Trust, support and understanding are the key elements of one more disturbing and devious story than that of Man of Medan, but not for this better scripted.

The atmosphere of Little Hope is oppressive, from high-class horror, with some not too veiled references to Silent Hill: the adventure of SuperMassive Games at times offers visual solutions of undoubted impact, visceral and anxious, full of restlessness constantly poised between tachycardia and pure fright. but yet it’s the script that falls short: the lines of dialogue are often very trivial, the characterization of the characters at times a little too superficial, and the exchange of words between the protagonists trudges on several occasions.

With a sharper writing, Little Hope could have aspired to higher qualitative peaks, also because some aspects of the story, especially in the final stages, strike up more intelligent and successful twists than the previous chapter. It is a pity that the authors did not pay the same attention to the screenplay as they did in the construction of the atmosphere, and that in some situations they clearly became lazy, choosing to resort to easy fright, through a excessive use of jump scare which, after a reiteration of the same stylistic elements, inevitably begin to lose effectiveness.

We tremble and die together

As per the tradition of the genre, even in Little Hope we will have to control, depending on the needs of the story, the various protagonists, alternating fairly long dialogic phases with more interactive moments, linked to exploration and to the sequences in which the QTEs are the masters. When the game gives us a bit of freedom of movement along the environments, we will also have the ability to analyze the play areas, all very limited, in search of small collectibles or information that broaden the lore of production and, as happened in Man of Medan, provide us with some useful clues to make us understand what the solution to the mystery could be.

It is in this almost investigative soul which nestles one of the best ideas of the team, which carefully sips the various tests to accompany the most intuitive players towards a full understanding of the story before the credits arrive. It is just a pity that the freedom of movement is however limited by quite claustrophobic areas and by a framing management which, in its desire to be very authorial, sometimes does not provide the right perspective to orient the user’s gaze. In addition to the clues, in the settings we will also be able to find special postcards called “Omens of Death”: the game will thus provide us with visual aids, a quick glimpse into the future aimed at suggesting what actions could lead to the untimely death of the protagonists.

In this respect, Little Hope does not distance itself from either Man of Medan or Until Dawn (to learn more, the Until Dawn review is one click away from you), proposing a fairly well-balanced advancement between dialogue, action and sheer terror. If you exclude a very simple minigame in which to press some keys with the right rhythm to keep calm in the most tense situations, the QTEs prove to be extremely basic in the concept, and also quite simple to complete. Little Hope’s sense of challenge seemed more lenient to that of Man of Medan, and getting all the characters to safety could prove easier than expected. Where the game loses complexity, it gains a degree of tension: the choices we will make move on one more ambiguous scale of morality, and there are many gestures, even minimal ones, which could almost radically change the development of history.

If another person is playing with you, then the relational dynamics between the characters could completely escape your control, causing unexpected branches. Like the previous chapter, in Little Hope we will be able to face the adventure with two options dedicated to local and online multiplayer: together with other users we will also be able to witness completely new sequences, which in the single-player mode are precluded to us, real additional portions of the plot that clarify some points of the story. Such an approach to storytelling, as in Man of Medan, is downright intriguing, and opens the door to replayability of an adventure that, to be completed the first time, will take you no more than five hours.

The mists of the Unreal Engine

Little Hope is a town where not even the light of the moon filters through. The fog is so thick that you can’t see it within an inch of your nose: here the shadows play tricks, showing images that perhaps don’t exist, or that, on the other hand, are perhaps all too real. To give substance to the fears of the protagonists, Supermassive Games exploits theUnreal Engine, whose quality in terms of detail and optimization is comparable to what was done on Man of Medan.

The result is a good level of effects and in general a sufficiently detailed setting, while the animations of the characters and their facial expressions, especially in the close-ups, would have deserved a greater refinement. On the other hand, a improvement in direction and editing which, although not perfect, help to make the story more fluid and less botched. And while the dubbing in Italian proves again to be inferior to the English one, the sound accompaniment has been able to confirm itself as a terrifying and evocative travel companion.