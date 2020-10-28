The dark side of NASA: the worst disasters in the history of the Agency

There is no success without failure, there is no victory without loss and there is no evolution without sacrifice: on this ideology the whole great search for the Truth to which humanity is desperately devoted is based. Part of this research – as we know – lies in space exploration and a commitment to explore the unknown, “the abyss of the abyss“,”the deepest of the deep“(as President Nixon’s famous” Speech B “went, if the Apollo 11 astronauts failed to get home) and not without a good deal of risk.

Each mission has been calculated in every detail, leaving nothing to chance, but however much the man tries there is always a minimal critical failure rate, independent of the security measures adopted. He has often had to deal with this inevitable percentage NASA which, among the many successes and glories, has also collected a list of very serious disasters, paying the price with the highest prices: human lives. In our column today we retrace some of the most serious incidents that have ever occurred in the history of the US agency, delving into their causes and effects.

The Apollo 1 disaster

The percentage that we have just mentioned is often the result of human error, a random factor impossible to eliminate completely despite the countermeasures. To face this thorn in the side you try to be prepared, of have a plan B (even C), and to always find a solution in the shortest possible time. The real problem is when you try to do something extraordinary and have a burden on your shoulders “Expiration date“: the Apollo missions were born as a desire to push Man beyond the borders of his home planet, but there was also a very strong political and propaganda component, that is defeat the USSR during the Cold War period.

It was the driving force that pushed Man to perform miracles of technology and to go further than anyone in history, but it was also due to different “lightness”, which inevitably resulted in disasters. The history ofApollo 1 is the clearest proof of this: the first manned flight of the project was supposed to leave on February 21, 1967 from Cape Canaveral, but during an exercise held on January 27 of the same year, a fire occurred.

The capsule was highly pressurized with an atmosphere composed almost exclusively of oxygen (and not from an oxygen plus nitrogen mixture, because it is more “economical” and lighter); the entrance door for the crew was then – to all intents and purposes – poorly designed: it could not be opened from the inside if the capsule was pressurized and it took over five minutes to unlock from the outside.

During the 1967 test a copper cable, stripped of its insulating coating, caused a series of sparks generating a very violent fire that broke out in less than ten seconds (it was found that the cable was rubbing against a pin of the tailgate, and due to the opening and closing movements it had been completely worn). The air so saturated with oxygen (the comburent par excellence) generated a sort of “explosion” in the capsule, burning whatever was inside.

The three astronauts present inside had no escape: Virgil “Gus” Grissom, Edward White and Roger Chaffee, were found almost completely charred and even fused with their suits. The first responders tell how difficult it was to recognize them, and that only thanks to the “pre-established places” it was possible to determine who was who.

Since then, NASA has learned a lot: modern capsules have emergency procedures to be opened in a few moves, there is no more air composed of only oxygen and above all every material selected for spacecraft is totally fireproof. Curious is the fact that after the Apollo 1 accident, the engineers began to overhaul the capsule, solving another 1407 critical problems previously passed on the sly.

The Space Shuttle Challenger disaster

It appeared that NASA had taken exceptional security measures after losing the three Apollo 1 astronauts, but the harsh reality hit the engineers like a punch in the face (and millions of spectators) when, in 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded just 73 seconds after take-off. But let’s take it easy. The Space Shuttle program it was one of the most innovative and futuristic ever designed by the American space agency: even today the vehicle’s engines are used and fundamental, and will even become part of the new SLS that will have to bring humanity to the Moon in 2024.

Born in 1981, it was the first successful experiment of reusable vehicle to operate in low orbit: it was transported into space by two side Solid Boosters, together with the External Tank, mainly a huge tank containing fuel and propellant. These three pieces were released before entering orbit while theOrbiter Vehicle (what we improperly call Shuttle) continued its run. When it flew for the first time it was an incredible success, which thrilled the American people (and not only) to the point of proclaiming a national holiday on the day of the first atmospheric return.

Even a very young and adolescent Spielberg participated, live, at the event. The years and the Shuttle flights went well, but the interest of the media and the population began to decline: in 1985-1986 the flights were followed by less than a third of those who had witnessed the first launches. It was necessary to insert a “novelty” to interest the public again. It was decided to involve no less than a civilian in a space mission, especially a teacher, who would give a lesson in live streaming from the Shuttle during the flight into orbit.

After a casting edited directly by NASA teacher Sharon Christa McAuliffe was chosen, along with a crew of six other astronauts for a total of seven people aboard the Challenger. The day of the January 28, 1986 the excitement was sky high, with multiple satellite broadcasts connecting millions of viewers around the world (most of whom were kids connected from their own schools).

Nobody expected that after 73 seconds from launch, when the Shuttle was now at 14km of altitude, the entire carrier would be engulfed in flames, disintegrating and ending in a thousand pieces. A shock that still makes its echo heard today, especially because the disaster had been “announced” by some engineers: according to the reports of the investigation that followed, in fact, a rubber gasket of the side booster – called “O’Ring“- was too prone to wear, especially with cold and cold temperatures which reduced its elastic capacities.

That January day there was ice everywhere on the launch pad, but it was decided to launch anyway: the delays cost money (and there had already been two for the Challenger), and it was necessary to regain the favor of the public as soon as possible, plus the danger of the defective O’Rings had been largely taken lightly.

That morning all seven crew members died, but not from the flames or the destruction of the vehicle, but from the crash that the module had against the surface of the sea, at a speed of about 333 km / h. It has often been debated on NASA’s “recklessness” and how much he was guilty of the accident, but among the various opinions and opinions we simply like to remember that those seven people gave their lives for something they loved, and which are still remembered today as heroes.

The Space Shuttle Columbia disaster

“Why do we fall? To learn how to get up“someone famous once said. He is wrong to learn from his mistakes, he accumulates experience and you avoid persevering in their own negligence. At least in theory. It seems that NASA has not always followed this philosophy and in fact, in the most recent 2003, there was another serious accident to prove it: the Space Shuttle Columbia had left without any apparent problem whatsoever on January 16 of the same year and, after carrying out seventeen days of scientific tests in orbit, was ready to I returned on February 1, 2003. About half an hour after the orbiter re-enters the atmosphere, radio contacts are lost, telemetry goes crazy and the first eyewitnesses (mostly residents of Dallas and surrounding areas) report a strong smell of burning and rain of debris in flames: the Shuttle was destroyed, and with it all the crew members also lost their lives.

It was discovered, after a very severe investigation, that the vehicle’s heat shield (in particular an RCC panel placed on the wings) had been heavily damaged during the take-off maneuver by a piece of insulating foam, which had fallen with a certain force on the tile of the thermal protection system.

According to the tests then reproduced by the examination board, the impact created a 41 x 42.5 cm hole in the RCC, and this irremediably compromised the isolation of the Shuttle, causing it to shatter a thousand pieces due to frictional forces and the heat produced by the atmospheric reentry. The cause, yes, was the piece of insulation that fell off, but the commission mainly pointed the finger at NASA, harshly criticizing their decision-making processes and risk assessment.

It was as if the Agency had branded the shocks on the heat shield as “normal deviations” from the design criteria, having no fatal consequences. The unusual thing was that NASA imposed a very serious regulation on the construction of the Shuttles, especially in the thermal coating, but had never taken precautions or design reforms to better protect it from bumps and debris that occurred punctually at each launch.

This was seen as a serious lack, translatable with thought “as long as it works, we leave everything as it is“. To pay the price, in the end, it was the crew of the STS-107 mission, and a bit of all space exploration that has since suffered a sharp halt, stopping Shuttle flights for over three years and delaying construction. of the International Space Station, which fortunately it was completed thanks to the Russian program with the Progress and Soyuz spacecraft.

Is the future so risky?

Columbia was the latest calamity that required human lives as payment for space exploration (excluding the pilot who died during the test flight of the SpaceShipTwo, owned by Virgin Galactic), and thankfully since then the various space agencies around the world have learned that safety is really the thing to put first. This, as some may well guess, was also one of the causes for which humanity has never returned to the Moon or taken other “giant” steps: the tightening – for good purposes – of the control procedures, of safety and construction has caused the costs of the Space Race to swell enormously, so much so that in 2011 the Shuttle program was even withdrawn by then President Barack Obama.

Today we live with the hope that everything we have learned in recent years can lead us safely back to the stars: space agencies and private companies are striving to unite and collaborate in order to cut costs, remain vigilant, and at the same time regain our place. which belongs to us as space explorers and pioneers.

Was the sacrifice required too high to pay? Who can say it is certainly an argument that will never find definitive answers, as it will always have supporters and detractors on both sides. On our own we hope that – despite everything – space exploration will continue and that the promises made will be respected over the course of this decade, not so much to satiate our reputation for epic feats, but to give prestige (and above all to give meaning) to giants who sacrificed themselves for us, and that they carry us on their shoulders even though they are no longer with us. The legacy given to us by those who came first should never be taken for granted.