We have been with the news for a long time that Play Music will stop working and that day has arrived. Today is the first in which When trying to enter the application to listen to music, we receive a very clear message that tells us that it is no longer possible, that the app does not work and that the best we can do is migrate all our information to that other alternative service.

In this way, Google begins a transition period in which it will redirect its users to the new YouTube Music platform in which they will be able to keep all their data intact, not only in terms of musical tastes, playlists and other information, but especially the music that we store in the cloud and that we can enjoy wherever we go without having a subscription premium on the platform.

Chronicle of a death …

As you can see from the screenshots that we attach, Play Music is no longer functional and only serves to show us the necessary information to continue enjoying everything we have heard in recent years within YouTube Music. Until December, those of Mountain View will offer the opportunity to manage our entire library quickly, simply by clicking on the blue button that you see “Transfer to YouTube Music”.

Notices that Play Music shows when accessing.

If you prefer not to, You can click on “Manage your data” to see in detail other options that you have in your hand to use. For example, download your entire music library from the cloud to your computer, to have it handy in case you look for another service in the future or sign up for YouTube Music. Our advice, however, is that you take advantage of this moment in which Google performs all these actions automatically and without us having to worry about anything. If we do not want to know anything about all that we had in the Mountain View cloud, we can also tell you to delete it completely and not leave a trace.

Keep in mind that YouTube Music, like the now defunct Play Music, has a paid part that is access to its millions of songs, which we can only listen to through a premium subscription to the platform. But if we don’t want to incur that expense, we can always listen free of charge to all the thousands of songs that we used to keep on our iPod with a wheel and monochrome screen.