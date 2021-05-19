the day of the gp after the year of digitization

Exactly a week after the day of nursing , today is the day that we are all asked to spend more time with the doctor. Hopefully not literally, because you don’t want to see the doctor’s treatment room too often, no matter how nice the good man or woman. The Day of the GP was created to emphasize the role that the GP plays in improving healthcare and is being ‘celebrated’ for the eleventh time this year.

The year of the digitization of the GP

Just like the rest of the healthcare sector, it was and is a special year for many GPs. Thanks, of course, to that damned virus. Much has changed. For example, just before the first corona wave, the first digital GP post was opened. The times of the overcrowded waiting rooms where patients sometimes arrive more than half an hour before the scheduled appointment is on the decline. Corona has also brought about the phenomenon of ‘just-in-time’ planning among GPs. We now come in five, maximum ten, minutes before the appointment. At least that is how many GP practices have now set it up.

But, perhaps more importantly, we no longer go to the doctor for every ‘trifle’. And certainly no longer always physically to the practice itself. More and more GPs have increased the number of telephone consultations in the past year. In addition, the video consultation has also emerged as a normal instrument for consulting the general practitioner. In 2019, not one GP in the Netherlands was offering patients consultations via video calling. By the end of the first corona wave a year ago, almost three-quarters of all GPs ( Nivel study ) indicated that they use video calling as an alternative to physically speaking to patients at the practice.

The advantage of video calling is of course that the patient, via the video connection, can actually allow the GP to watch in order to make it easier for the GP to make a remote diagnosis. Think of showing wounds, rashes and other small visible ailments.