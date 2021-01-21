The debt monster stalks Biden, Yellen and company

- Advertisement -

The smartest thing we can do is act big. ” That’s what Janet Yellen, former chair of the Federal Reserve, told US senators Tuesday at an appearance to confirm her as Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary. The coronavirus relief program remains the top priority. But the federal debt, at 100% of GDP and rising, will inevitably become a piggyback.

Yellen’s attitude aligns with Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion stimulus plan, which focuses on direct relief to households and small businesses and investment in vaccine deployment. Yet Washington’s deficits and debt were rising under President Donald Trump even before the pandemic broke out.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects that sovereign debt in the hands of the public will continue to grow, potentially almost doubling economic output by 2050. The United States’ indebtedness totals about $ 21 trillion. dollars, and last year’s deficit was $ 3 trillion.

Changing the trajectory means that draft corrections to reduce deficits cannot be avoided for long. Republicans are also likely to oppose spending plans that are not offset by other cuts. Some potential changes, such as ending the advantageous tax treatment of private equity benefits, are symbolic. Others, such as military spending cuts, would challenge sacred cows.

The CBO presents a few options. In terms of costs, there are only two main areas where potential savings reach $ 1 trillion in the next decade. One is health care: capping federal state contributions for Medicare, for example. The other is defense, where cutting 10% of planned spending for 2024 and limiting subsequent increases would be close to that amount.

In terms of revenue, a one percentage point increase in income tax could bring in nearly $ 900 billion in 10 years. Ending itemized deductions, like mortgage interest and charitable contributions, could add up to almost double that.

Corporate tax would have to go up considerably more to have the same effect. On the other hand, a 0.1% tax on financial transactions could raise $ 750 billion in a decade. An initial tax of $ 25 per metric ton of greenhouse gas emissions could contribute 1 trillion, and a 35 cents per gallon increase in the gas tax would add another 500 billion or so.

The political pros and cons of these options are easy to see. The bipartisan fiscal responsibility commission established by Barack Obama in 2010 seems like a quaint historical artifact. But the willingness to make calculations and concessions will be needed again, as Republican Alan Simpson and Democrat Erskine Bowles tried back then.

