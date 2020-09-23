The departure of the founder of Nikola puts the spotlight on his partners

Trevor Milton has resigned from the CEO of self-styled “pre-income” zero-emission vehicle maker Nikola over hedge fund Hindenburg Research fraud allegations. After coming to light, investors have almost halved the company on the stock market. Proving that Nikola is worth his remaining $ 9 billion in value now rests with partners like General Motors and CNH Industrial, as well as the new president, Steve Girsky.

Milton is prone to exaggerating what his startup can accomplish. Elon Musk has done the same at Tesla, setting goals that he rarely meets. Musk, however, has built a more than $ 400 billion company that changed the perception of electric cars, produces real vehicles and is profitable. He is the positive example for Milton’s grand ambitions. But Hindenburg says Nikola masquerades as someone else’s own technology, or just brags. This is more reminiscent of another T: Theranos, the blood testing company whose rise and fall ended in allegations of fraud and financial losses.

GM’s joint venture with Nikola, announced recently, gives it a stamp of legitimacy. It also confirms that Nikola’s progress on propulsion is limited. GM will provide the electric fuel systems for its partner’s cars. CNH and Bosch invested in it in 2019 and also agreed to be manufacturers. Nikola’s future and the reputations of those companies are now tied to whether they have looked under the hood sufficiently well.

Girsky served as vice president of GM several years after a career as an industry analyst on Wall Street. Your credibility is also at stake. He is the managing partner of VectoIQ, whose SPAC (blank check company) bought Nikola to go public in June. That should have involved a more thorough due diligence than Bosch, CNH or GM had to do. Girsky has some leeway. The price is still more than double that of the SPAC before merging with Nikola. Now he and his partners have to show that what remains is justified.

