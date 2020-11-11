The descendants of the emigrants put Connemara on the map after the election

The post of Ambassador to Ireland is being predicted for ‘Senator Inis Ní’, Christopher Dodd but he is not the only person currently in the spotlight in the US with a Connemara mine

Between CNN’s map magician, Senator Inis Ní and campaign manager Joe Biden, the descendants of Connemara migrants are currently in high demand on both sides of the Atlantic.

In the late 1990s Senator Christopher Dodd turned his car into Inis Ní, over the bridge and west to Ramhar Head. He was in Cloch na Rón on his tour in Connemara and was struck by curiosity about the mountainous piece of land inside the harbor.

He did not realize then that Inis Ní was an island in the old days. Little did he know that it was an island – now with a bridge – that would remain in his heart, an island that would be dragged down in the Senate in Washington (in ways that did not suit him) and an island that would lay the foundation for he could now be brought to Ireland as an Ambassador to the United States of America.

Senator Dodd bought a house in Inis Ní and he and his family have visited many times over the years.

He and his wife Jacky have two daughters. He is one of the locals when he comes around. It has a pleasant and relaxed way to go. It is easy to forget that he was one of the most prominent politicians in the United States of America. Between being a Congressman and a Senator for the State of Connecticut, Christopher Dodd spent 35 years on Capitol Hill, the center of the American Government. He asked for the Democratic nomination for the post of President but did not stay long in the race.

More than half a century ago, the question of his house in Inis Ní – a Gaeltacht area – came to the forefront of Senator Dodd far from home in America. A controversy erupted over Senator Dodd’s finances and it was said that the valuation of the Ennis house was not too low; € 180,000 had been given to him.

There were allegations in Washington that he should have given twice as much to the taxpayers in the United States as the valuation of the house in Inis Ní. The controversy was dragged down on the floor of parliament on Chapitol Hill.

However, the story has disappeared from the news program as the fog of the Beola Peaks disappears – scattered -at sunrise.Christopher Dodd has seen mostly good days in Inis Ní.

In fact, it was not a holiday home at times. Know that came

politicians from the North are sometimes there for backyard conversations. Quietly and unofficially, Dodd was among the Irish-American politicians who wanted peace north of the border.

The house in Inis Ní and his regular visits to Connemara gave Christopher Dodd an understanding and knowledge of this country. He also met some Republic of Ireland politicians who were touring holiday homes in the area and brought jerseys to the golf course in Connolly. That political ‘education’ was one of the ways in which Christopher Dodd gained his knowledge of how life goes around in the homeland of his ancestors.

Christopher Dodd is a talented man who is now half way out in the seventies. He was born in 1944. He has a legal background. He would succeed Ed Crawford, a businessman with an Irish background who was appointed during the Donald Trump regime. As much as Joe Biden’s victory in the Presidential election would be an advantage for this country if Christopher Dodd became Ambassador. Nothing would be wasted on it, which would be very important in the wake of the great changes that will follow Britain’s separation from the European Union. He also understands the affairs of the North well.

The ties of the US presidential election to this country are neither described nor told. There was a story on Tuairisc.ie about Jen O’Malley Dillon, the manager of Joe Biden ‘s campaign who is being mentioned for a big job in the White House. O’Malley Dillon is the first woman to manage a successful Democratic presidential campaign.

Jen O’Malley Dillon is originally from Ceantar na nOileán. Of course, the Mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh, has a very strong connection with the Connemara Gaeltacht. The mayor is a strong mention of one of the people Joe Biden could give him a big job in Washington, although Marty Walsh himself tells Tuairisc.ie that his “mind is all focused all on Boston ”.

Another Galway man is also on the map now as a result of this election.

John King, CNN’s chief national correspondent, rose to fame in this country during the election for his ability to carry the maps that showed the direction of the votes and the election on the TV station’s ‘magic wall’. His broadcast made him famous during the big count, and this is not his first time. It turns out that his grandparents were Christopher West from Dunloughan in Ballyconnell and Brigid Seoighe from Cashel. From Dorchester in Boston, where the Irish crowds have lived for some time and still have food. As it happens, it is no surprise that his ancestors are from Connolly. If there are two surnames that suggest to you in Connemara that someone is from Ballyconnell – those are the Mac an Ríogh and the Conaola family. Of course, there is a real body of the Seoigeach surname west of Connemara and out to the north. John King is a grandson of these tribes who is one of America ‘s best known broadcasters for his work on CNN.

The descendants of the emigrants have put Connemara on the map.

Meanwhile, Brendan Boyle, another Democrat who is being mentioned for a major job in Joe Biden ‘s regime, has a connection to the Donegal Gaeltacht. Boyle’s father was from Gleann Cholm Cille, who won a seat again in the United States Congress, and is a cousin of Liam Ó Cuinneagáin, director of Oideas Gael.