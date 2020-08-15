MobileAndroidTech News

The design of the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro is filtered completely

By Brian Adam
2020 is coming loaded with mobiles, and two of the most anticipated high-end are the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro.
The sale of TikTok becomes a state affair, China: "theft from the USA"

While President Trump asked a percentage from the sale of TikTok to Microsoft, as convinced that without the intervention of his administration would never...
Xiaomi patents smartphone with removable and remote usable display

Recently Xiaomi is showing us many innovative patents, such as the latest smartphone that acts as a case for wireless earphones, or as the...
WhatsApp: how to send photos and videos without losing quality

We are going to show you how you can send photos and videos on WhatsApp without losing quality.
2020 is coming loaded with mobiles, and two of the most anticipated high-end are the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro. Following the differential design line that we already saw with the Huawei Mate 30, the new models have been seen in renders high quality, showing an even more peculiar design if possible, in which the camera module is the main protagonist.

We are going to break down this filtered design of both models, relatively similar in what refers. We already anticipated that it is a different bet than what we are used to, although not so different from the previous generation.

This will be the new Huawei Mate range, according to renders

Mate 40

OnLeaks, one of the most reliable filters (if not the most) of the moment, has leaked the design of the Huawei Mate 40 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro. Both have as a peculiarity a double hole on screen which houses two cameras. And speaking of cameras, if we go to the back, we see a gigantic circular module, which seems to house four sensors.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro will have a larger “cascading” screen and a telescopic camera

The main differences come in size and screen. The Huawei Mate 40, according to the leak, will have a somewhat curved screen of 6.4 inches. It is a discrete curve, without being too steep. In the case of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, the screen aims to be 6.7 inches and “cascade”. This means a more than steep curve, as we already saw in the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Mate 40 Pro

There will also be differences at the camera level. In the case of the Pro model, we will have a periscope camera that will allow a greater zoom compared to the standard model. There are no details on how much zoom it will have, but it is expected to reach at least 10x, as in the P40 Pro families.

Unlike in the past generation, this year it looks like there will be volume buttons. The Mate 30 Pro replaced these with virtual buttons that did not work at all well, so Huawei, according to the leak, would have rectified by betting on a traditional keypad.

At the hardware level, both terminals are expected to arrive with Kirin’s new batch for the high-end, although regarding the processor nothing can be guaranteed knowing how the hardware patio is after the situation of Huawei with the United States.

