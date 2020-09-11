The design of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is filtered in detail

A few weeks ago, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, the long-awaited renewal of the Mi 9T Pro, which ended up convincing so much last year, was filtered in images. The leak revealed the camera system and some of the screen, although without showing too much detail. Now the best renders to date of this phone are filtered.

In them you can see in detail the configuration of cameras, the sides of the device and the perforated screen, as well as its frontal use. Let’s see then the leaked design of this Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, a terminal that, according to the leaks, will come with quite interesting features.

The Mi 10T Pro, in great detail

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has been leaked in high-quality renders. In them you can see the good frontal use of your panel, with a tiny perforated camera. Thus, the pop-up mechanism that the previous generation model had is renounced, something that would reduce costs with this new model.

It is also striking that there is a fingerprint reader on the side of the device, leaving aside the sensor under the screen of the Mi 9T Pro and other Xiaomi models. Regarding the panel, we are talking about an LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. This is a very high refresh rate, in exchange for giving up the previous generation AMOLED technology.

The best Qualcomm processor is expected for this Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, with a 108 megapixel camera and 144 Hz refresh rate

Regarding the processor, it is expected to come from the hand of a Snapdragon 865+, the best processor to date from Qualcomm. At the photographic level, the render confirms the 108 megapixel camera, accompanied by three other sensors. By the size of the lenses, everything points to wide angle plus macro and depth sensors, in addition to the LED flash also located on the camera module.

