The detail on Belinda’s face that surprised her followers: “I thought she was a model”

There was no lack of messages from “lovely and beautiful”, but in a recent image that Belinda shared on her Instagram account there were also expressions of surprise at a certain detail in her face.

And it is that the interpreter of In love you have to forgive yourself She showed with hairstyle and makeup ready, only her lips seemed more voluminous than usual.

Perhaps it was an effect achieved with eyeliner, but the truth is that among the more than two thousand messages that the girlfriend of Christian nodal received some highlighted where emphasis was made on how different the star looked.

“You don’t even look like anymore”, wrote a follower, to which another Beli fan replied: “That was what I was going to say, I thought I was a model.”

Despite these comments, the reality is that most of the messages that Belinda’s publication received were to highlight her beauty.

In recent months, the singer has attracted attention on her social networks not only thanks to her solo publications, but also to those posts where she shares loving moments with Nodal.

The singer has also been in charge of demonstrating how solid his romance is, which some initially called a “publicity stunt” to raise the rating of La Voz Azteca, the program where love arose.

Just a few days ago, Nodal posted on his Twitter account a couple of photos with Belinda and wrote: “The love of my life, my safe place.”

Christian’s post was filled with comments in which his followers celebrated the love of the couple known as “Nodeli.”

In one of the images that the interpreter shared, he could be seen hugging next to Beli and putting his tongue on the tip of his girlfriend’s nose, which made her laugh.

The other photo also showed them hugging, with Nodal closing his eyes, like his girlfriend, who looked smiling.

In a recent interview they gave to People en Español, which called them “the couple of the year”, Nodal and Belinda made it clear that their love is still as strong as the first day or even more.

The singer acknowledged that for the first time in her life she is giving her heart. “SI have always been very closed with my heart. I always have it in a locked box and, well, no one ever had (access to it). For the first time in my life I’m giving it up “confessed the star, who in practically two decades of career had never been so open to talk about any of her boyfriends.

In the interview, Nodal talked about how tense he got when interacting with his partner on the show. “I liked it too much. To the point that they gave me horrible nerves (stand by him). They even gave me tics: my mouth and eyes were shaking and I didn’t dare to speak to him, “he told People in spanish.

In Belinda’s case, her romance with Christian “was something that had to happen” and she acknowledged that from the beginning of the program “There was a lot of love. Obviously we kept working, each one on their things and others, and after a month and little bit was when we started talking and connecting in a different way. We had to be together. “

