The development of the AirPods Max took 4 years, according to a …

By Brian Adam
Apple began development of the newly introduced AirPods Max more than four years ago, according to tweets from a former Apple engineer.

Rumors that Apple was developing high-end on-ear headphones started in early 2018, when the first mention of private label headphones appeared courtesy of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

However, the timeline of its development apparently stretched much longer than that, according to now-deleted tweets from former Apple engineer Dinesh Dave (@appleidinesh).

Weather Line developer Ryan Jones captured images of the tweets and shared them, so there is a record after they were deleted. In tweets, Dave linked to Apple’s AirPods Max announcement and claimed that “the latest product nondisclosure agreement I signed is finally available.”

4 years I took the development of the AirPods Max

Responding to another Twitter user who asked when the nondisclosure agreement was signed, Dave replied, “4 years.”

Apple first launched the AirPods line almost exactly four years ago, in December 2016, after which its popularity grew rapidly. As Jones points out in his tweet, Apple probably saw an increase in demand for AirPods and that’s how it decided to explore potential products; creating today a huge category of “audio devices”.

Before its official announcement on Tuesday, subsequent rumors about the headphones focused not only on the design and features, but also the lengthy delays that Apple was said to be experiencing in production. Rumors predicted multiple release dates for the earbuds that were continually changing, from launch in late 2018 to sometime in the second half of 2019.

