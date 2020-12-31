The DGT toughens fines for using a mobile phone while driving

- Advertisement -

Be careful that starting tomorrow, with the arrival of the new year, too the new Traffic Law enters into force, which hardens some infractions. Among them, a technology that affects us directly: the one related to distractions caused by the use of the mobile phone while driving.

Having the mobile phone in hand will result in a fine of 500 euros and the withdrawal of 6 points from the driving license

From now on the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) It severely multiplies the penalties for using the mobile phone, which go from 200 euros of fine and withdrawal of three points in the driving license to 500 euros of fine and withdrawal of six points in the license. Of course, the fine reductions will be maintained at 50% of its amount for prompt payment, but even so, the 250 euros penalty will be a considerable amount (the points are not subject to any reduction).

The DGT toughens penalties because it wants to avoid distractions at the wheel at all costs. In fact, it will penalize the use of mobile phones not only when driving cars, but also when driving motorcycles, bicycles, trucks, delivery vans … or even using electric scooters.

In addition, in order for the driver of these vehicles to have all five senses on the road, not only will talking on the mobile be penalized, but answering a message or consulting any function of the telephone will also penalize.

But what is more, the mere fact of having the mobile phone in hand, even if no action is being taken, will be subject to sanction. Of course, it will also be punishable to be trying to take a selfie while driving.

In addition, drivers may be penalized not only when they are traveling on national roads and highways, but also in the city or even when parked, for example, at a traffic light, so be very careful when driving. Beyond the possible sanction, all precautions are little.

