The discovery that shocked researchers: a skinless shark. The cause? It’s a mistery

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The discovery that shocked researchers: a skinless shark. The cause? It's a misteryWhile researchers were in Sardinia, they made a discovery that left them speechless: they have found a skinless Blackhead Shark. An unprecedented sighting, with features not associated with the skin and structures of the elasmobranchs, the group that contains these sharks.

It is believed to have been the only time such a creature was found swimming freely in the ocean. The investigations on the anatomy of the animal were published in the journal Fish Biology. In fact, for the elasmobranch sharks the skin plays an important role as a chemical and mechanical defense; secretes mucus which is considered to be the first line of its immune system, preventing microbes from forming colonies on its surface as it contains antibacterial proteins.

In this discovery of the Black-mouthed shark (Galeus melastomus), the protective instrument in question was completely absent since the inspection of its “skin” revealed a serious lack of all structures related to the latter: epidermis, part of the dermis, dermal denticles and teeth.

The individual was captured in July 2019 at a depth of 500 meters in the waters of Sardinia. Although the skin is very important for these creatures, even vital, the shark was found to be well developed and apparently healthy. What are the causes of these deficiencies? There are several reasons: from natural explanations to those related to man.

The authors suggest that the cause could be long-term exposure to chemically contaminated sites, as well as ocean warming or acidification due to climate change. Alternatively, it could be an error that occurred naturally during embryonic development of the animal. Such anomalies are important to understand, since if we do not immediately discover the cause, such phenomena could recur to other similar creatures.

