The DJI Mini 2 is now official: features, price and release date

Although a week ago some of the features of this new DJI drone were discovered, It has not been until now that the brand has decided to make official what was already an open secret: the new generation of the smallest device of the Chinese, which changes its name and, more importantly, improves some of its technical characteristics.

DJI MIni 2. DJI

The main one is the resolution of your camera, which finally it makes the jump from those 2.5K of the previous model to the real 4K of this one. For that reason, it becomes the most compact alternative that we can find on the market thanks to a really tight design that does not lose just one gram of its performance.

Range, quality and new accessories

This DJI Mini 2 (goodbye to Mavic) is the new generation and maintains its commitment to the size and weight of the previous generation. This time, this model will barely reach 250 grams which makes it extremely light and transportable. In addition, another of the characteristics that have been enlarged is that of the flight autonomy, which, according to the manufacturer, reaches 31 minutes per battery. Although it is a higher amount, that will not mean that we have to get extra batteries to enjoy whole days flying through the field.

DJI MIni 2. DJI

Another of the great features of this DJI Mini 2 is its control range, which reaches 10 kilometers. This will allow us to create broader follow-up routes and, in case of panic, you know: press the return button so that the drone returns home if we think we have lost ourselves. Precisely When it comes to flying, this new model is prepared to withstand winds of level 5 on the Beaufort scale, that is, gusts of between 29 and 38 kilometers per hour.

New remote control for the DJI Mini 2. DJI

The camera, as we said, makes the leap to full 4K with the ability to record all the videos we capture at 60 frames per second. Precisely, the structure in which it is housed has been redesigned, with a three-axis gimball that allows us to frame from practically any angle: perfect zenith perspectives as well as panoramic views and inclinations that we can easily control through its attractive double stick gamepad, with which we will have a feeling that will remind you of a video game.

DJI Mini 2 box contents.

This new DJI Mini 2 It is compatible with our iPhone or Android smartphones and you can buy it right now from the official website. It has a price of 459 euros for the standard model and 599 for the so-called “Fly more”, which incorporates extra accessories to record in the best conditions whatever they may be.

>