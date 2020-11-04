Tech NewsApps

The DNI app is already running: we can identify ourselves with the mobile

By Brian Adam
0
0
The DNI app is already running: we can identify ourselves with the mobile
The Dni App Is Already Running: We Can Identify Ourselves

The National Police is taking the identity card to smartphones: the next electronic DNI we can use it in the form of an app. This has been confirmed by the director general of the Spanish Police in a budget statement.

Maybe you are one of those who waited for the moment to be able to go out with just your smartphone and without the need to make use of purses or wallets. Because, after all, we can transport almost everything on mobile. Payment cards, airline tickets, we can include loyalty cards on our smartphone and even a driver’s license, which the DGT application has reached the whole world. Now, there is a document that resists: the DNI. What would be nice to be able to save it also on the mobile? Well this possibility is not too far.

The National Police develops ‘DNIe on the mobile’

The news is official and comes from his own Spanish Police Force. This has been confirmed by its general director, Francisco Pardo, during his speech at the House Committee of the Congress held on November 4. Before the Commission the general director has shelled the budget of expenses destined to the National Police during 2021, a budget that increases with respect to 2021 to face, among many other items, the ‘DNIe on mobile’ application.

The application will serve to identify the user using their smartphone, as is currently the case with the driver’s license in the miDGT app. We do not know the specific data since the review of the expense budget has not specified the deadlines for the launch of the app or how it will work. Yes we know that development is part of DNIe 4.0, the next iteration of the electronic identity card that will enable new means of security and will also improve the way of identifying oneself.

The ‘DNIe on mobile’ application will be available on both Android and iPhone devices. We hope that the National Police can soon give new data about the development, also a future release of the project in the form of a beta application. We will see if 2021 is the date to finally leave the portfolio at home.

More information | Ministry of Interior

